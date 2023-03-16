Southern Branch put on dominating display against Southern Districts

The Southern Branch footballers put forth a commanding series of performances against the Southern Districts Association in round three of the Association Youth League.
Winning across all four grades, every side put their best foot forward in securing big win after big win.
After a highly successful run across all grades last season, the sides appear ready to make a a strong run at the title this season in all age groups.
The U13 Branch boys now sit pretty at the top of the ladder at 2-0 after a strong 4-1 win over Southern Districts on Saturday March 11.
While the match was tied 1-1 at halftime, the boys came out of halftime absolutely determined to take charge and they did just that, rattling off three second-half goals to balloon the lead and secure the win.
The U14 Branch boys saw to one up their younger counterparts with an even bigger margin of victory as they waltzed to a 7-0 win over Districts.
Out the gate Branch looked like the superior team as they were able to secure four goals before halftime, notching three more in the latter half of the game.
The U14 Branch side now move to fifth on the table after splitting their first two games.
The U15 Branch team notched a big 4-0 win as well, as looking complete on every side of the pitch.
It is set to be a big year for the U15 side as they look to defend their championship from the season prior.
They also currently sit in fifth position after splitting their first two games of the season.
Once clicking, this team is one that many teams may struggle to compete with.
The U16 Branch side also walked away with a strong win over Districts, 2-0.
Thanks to a incredibly strong start from the first whistle, Branch was able to head into the locker rooms up 2-0, defending that lead until the final whistle of the match.
It was a much needed win for the U16 side after dropping their first two matches of the season, here's hoping this match can give the side a confidence boost heading into their next match.
Southern Branch's next games will be played against Manly Warringah on Sunday March 19 on their home ground at South Nowra Football Complex.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
