Phoenix looking to take flight in upcoming season

After a rollercoaster campaign in 2022, the South East Phoenix will look to rise to the occasion and put together the best performance in their club's short history this season.
It is set to be a challenging but exciting year for the Phoenix who will be once again representing the Southern Branch of NSW in the highest level of women's football in the region.
In the club's short life of three years they have had 25 players in Talent Support Programs (TSP), 18 of which have been selected into State Teams with one having already represented Australia on four occasions.
"This truly shows that the pathway for talented female players is working at the club," Technical Director and Head Coach Norm Boardman said.
Boardman, who has coached at all levels of female football in Australia, further added that "it's a proven fact that the best players only get better playing with the best players under quality coaching and playing against high standard opponents week in week out, which we work hard on providing for the girls in our club."
The side will be entering the season without the services of a few key pieces from last season who have left to pursue international opportunities or as a result of external commitments.
READ MORE:
In seniors the new acquisition of Ashley Long is one Boardman said is incredibly "exciting."
"Long will add experience to a young backline with Heidi Jarvis and Hannah De Rooy moving into the senior ranks from the U16 last year," he said.
Club captain Mel Leedham will return to the side along with standouts Amanda Carney, Bronte Wright, Luella Boulton, Jasmine Tan and Beth Tomlinson.
Another new face in the mix is former NSW Country State Team player Peta Cottington from the Eurobodalla, who also brings a "wealth of experience to the team."
U20 players such as Sarah Kilby, Izzy McConville, Josie Rings, Kirra Jackson and newcomers Brianna Norris, Chelsea Newell and Dianna Crossley-Bloxsome will be pushing hard for a spot in the first grade side.
The Phoenix have also welcomed new goalkeeper Lauren Trenerry who has been hard at work according to Coach Boardman, along with the rest of the "gloved brigade" - Anna Simon and Mim MacDonnell.
Two former players will also be returning to the club in Zarah McCarthy and Claire Scott.
"One of our club leaders and stalwarts Autumn Ford has begun training and will be inspirational to our girls through her consistent performance and leadership on the park," Boardman said.
"Zoe Anderson, Casey Johnson are also on the injured list and will restart training over the coming weeks."
A welcome return for the Phoenix is that of up and comer Jarrah Fuz.
Fuz suffered a devastating ACL injury in the first round last year but has officially returned to full training ahead of the team's first match of the season.
"Jarrah will be instrumental in keeping the tempo high in the midfield through her high work rate and technical ability, pairing with State U16 player Kate Drinkwalter who has been working hard on her game since arriving at Ison Park," Boardman said.
The Phoenix still have a few spots open ahead of their season opener, if interested you can contact Norm Boardman on 0407 037 883 or vice president Mary Lou 0411 953 798.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.