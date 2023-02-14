The Shoalhaven U16 boys battled valiantly but would ultimately come up short in the grand final clash against the undefeated South Coast side last Sunday at Hoard Fowles Oval.
While Shoalhaven was able to secure the toss and bat first, the dynamic bowling by the South Coast team made it a tough run for the cricketers.
Shoalhaven lost several wickets early on, finding themselves facing a mark of 3/15 which put the young athletes on the back foot immediately.
Henry Mackay and Daniel Hylton-Cummins both performed admirably behind the bat to try and build for their team, however a miscue of a short ball spelled the end for Mackay, exiting with 21.
Flynn Dunn came on and tried his hardest for the Shoalhaven side.
Dunn managed a strong rhythm to begin, before ultimately falling with 19 runs secured, bringing Shoalhaven's total to 83.
Hylton-Cummins saw his team high 31 runs shortly come to an end soon after - the score now read 85.
Cooper Luke was the recipient of a no-ball which set him up to hit the only six of the game for Shoalhaven.
Luke followed it up with a four off a free hit to finish all out for 111 in the 41st over.
That mark meant it was always going to be tough for Shoalhaven, even with an above average day with the ball.
Jackson Ingram secured an early wicket in the fourth over of the innings. The South Coast side showcased their class however, besting the Shoalhaven score in the 29th over to finish 3/112.
Ingram concluded his duties 1/13 off 5, Tobias Eyland was 1/9 off 4 and Riley Ingram 1/1 off 2.
It was an impressive run for the Shoalhaven side, and will be a good source of motivation for the young cricketers coming into next season.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
