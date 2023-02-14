Bomaderry looking for new Tigers ahead of 2023 campaign

The Bomaderry Tigers experienced strong seasons across the vast majority of grades last season and are looking to fill teams with excited new faces ahead of their 2023 campaigns.
Positions for players are currently open across both junior and senior team, with keen male and female footballers welcomed to come and tryout.
The Tigers committee said "we embrace everyone who wants to have a go. There is no experience required."
The senior teams are currently in preseason training. The sides train both Tuesday and Thursday between 6 and 7:30pm at Nowra Showground.
The senior men's team had a sensational year in division one last year. They rode an 8-2 regular season record into a gutsy semi-finals performance against the third place Figtree Kangaroos - winning 47- 42.
The Tigers would ultimately lose in the grand final against the Wollongong Bulldogs 71-28 but it didn't undermine the tremendous efforts of the team.
The senior women's team played their heart out all season but had a tough run in the premier division.
They would wrap up the season in fifth position with a 1-8 record but will be looking to rebound this year and make a run at a finals appearance.
Bomaderry is also looking for the next generation of junior Tigers to step forward to put on the black and gold.
The club will be hosting a come and try day for junior players on Thursday March 9 at Nowra Showground between 4:30 and 5:30pm.
It was a highly successful year for the Tigers' junior teams in 2022 with two of the four teams making the grand final of their respective competitions.
The U11s were runner's up and the U15 girls were champions.
So come on down to Nowra Showground and get the ball rolling on your Aussie Rules career.
For any questions you can contact Matt on 0401 866 262.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
