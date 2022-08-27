The Bomaderry Tigers have advanced to the grand finals of the South Coast AFL Competition with a narrow victory over the Figtree Kangaroos, 47-42.
Throughout the year the teams had split the fixtures against one another, with Bomaderry looking to take full advantage of their home field at Nowra Showground against their record rivals.
The temperamental weather saw the players grind it out under a variety of conditions, with it shifting from pouring rain to scorching sun on several occasions.
From the opening whistle it was a chippy and tense affair, with both sides engaging in the extracurricular often. The play was pretty even across the first quarter with neither side able to gain much of an advantage in their possession.
At the end of the first quarter Bomaderry saw themselves with a narrow lead, 18 - 13.
Coming into the second was when the Tigers truly began to grab some momentum, putting several goals on the board and setting up a number of others that weren't successful. There was an obvious possession advantage that the Kangaroos were not euqalising.
Figtree was only able to put three points on the board across the second period while the Tigers were able to build on their lead with 13 points tacked on.
At the end of the first half Bomaderry led 31-16, with an obvious shift in the momentum.
The third quarter was a low scoring affair with both sides unable to get into their sets thanks to a strong defensive scheme on both sides.
The tension of finals play saw players getting tight out there, with it made even more difficult with a slippery ball thanks to the sporadic downpour.
Bomaderry still gripped a sizeable lead heading into the final period of play though leading 39-22.
Figtree came alive in the fourth however capitalising on every Tigers mishap that fell into their lap.
Playing brilliantly up front, the Kangaroos were able to cut Bomaderry's lead to just five as the crowd grew anxious at the Showground as Figtree put up 20 points in the period.
A clutch goal by the Tigers was able to seal the win however as they held onto the ball until the clock ticked zero.
A dejected Figtree squad left the field while a roaring Tigers team got ready for the celebrations ahead.
For the Tigers, Corey Warrington, Luke McCann, Dylan Lubbis, Toby Craig, Gavin Costain and Oliver Halls led the charge in the decisive win.
The Bomaderry Tigers will take on the Wollongong Bulldogs in the grand final for the division one title.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
