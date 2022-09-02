The St John's under 15 AFL Football team have seen their season efforts rewarded with a grand finals victory.
They have now set their sights on the next challenge at the Junior School state finals in Canberra.
Last weekend the boys travelled to Batemans Bay for the regional finals of the AFL Junior School cup. All of the boys were "excited to take the field" according to their coach Aidan Leishman-Johnson after battling weather cancellations for much of the season.
The side's first match of the gala day was against Broulee's Carroll College who they smothered on all sides of the field, walking away with a strong 40-4 victory.
They found their rhythm in their second match against Pambula Beach's Lumen Christi who they dispatched of to the tune of 61-3.
A rematch was then set in the finals against Carroll, where St John's yet again proved to be too strong taking home the South Coast Championship.
Oliver Driscoll, Jalen Rees, Daniel Harris, Dustin Cook, Mitchell Exton, Tyson Walker, Tom Rutkowski, Elliot Camilleri, Noah Hinkley and Daniel Hylton-Cummings were all noted for their strong performances in the weekend's critical matches.
Speaking to Captain Oliver Driscoll and Vice-Captain Daniel Harris, they never expected to win it all heading into the season, and said their hopes weren't initially high.
"When we first started training I didn't actually think we'd be that good, to be honest the talent wasn't the best," Oliver said.
"But when we started playing things just started to click and I realised that we had quite a few athletes on the team, even though they hadn't played AFL before, they quickly picked up the skills."
Only around six of the team members had actually played the sport heading into the season which makes the results they have accomplished that much more impressive.
Last weekend's affairs were made even tougher with several key players out with injury.
"I honestly thought we were going to get pumped," Daniel said.
"To end up winning the whole thing was definitely not what we expected heading in."
The U15s side, with the South Coast Championship under their belt, have now qualified for the state finals in Canberra next month.
This will pit them against the top eight schools from around the state as they battle it out for NSW bragging rights.
There will be two pools where they will play three games before progressing on to the next level if successful.
Oliver said the team will look to continue improving their structure as well continuing to hammer down the basics with the athletes new to the sport.
"I think our team could do better with structure. Training with players that haven't played before can make things a bit difficult but everyone knows each other's skill levels and are supportive of one another," he said.
St John's principal, Mrs Sandra Hogan sang the praises of the young athletes and said she's so excited for them to be able to be back on the sporting field.
"They are all so excited having not been able to compete in sport for so long and to get this outcome at this stage is just amazing," Mrs Hogan said.
"They battled through adversity with little rest time between games, hats of to them, they've done so well and we are all so proud of them."
The state clash will be held on October 12 at Gungahlin and Amaroo Neighbourhood Ovals in Canberra.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
