Branch boys in form after strong showing at Bathurst Cup

The Southern Branch Under 16 side looks to be in strong form heading into their 2023 campaign after an impressive showing at the Bathurst Cup last weekend.
The Branch Boys finished second in their pool after two days of games meaning they advanced to the finals, beginning their trophy run against Bankstown City.
In a back and forth affair, Branch was able to rally in extra time to win 1-0, going on to face North West Sydney Spirit FC in the semi finals.
It was another neck and neck affair for the young footballers who battled valiantly to the very end, but would unfortunately lose 1-0 in the last minute of extra time, with the Spirit going on to win the tournament.
Branch U16s head coach Paul Amos said he's incredibly proud of the fight and effort the boys showed in Bathurst, saying it's a very positive sign for the season ahead.
"The semi final was a tough and very even contest with both teams having chances to score in the game," he said.
"Our boys gave everything they had to the final whistle and regardless of the loss should be very proud of their never give up attitude and determination."
Amos said these tournaments are a brilliant way to build team chemistry and round players into form ahead of the season.
"It was our third season playing the Bathurst Cup and it is a great way to get the team together and to integrate the four new players into our squad," he said.
"It's a great learning experience to play against different and higher ranked clubs we don't play throughout the season."
"It's always a good test and it's great to see all of the hard work the boys have put in through preseason training start to pay off in very hot conditions."
The U16 Branch team is made up of boys from all across the South Coast, including; Tuross Head, Moruya, Broulee, Ulladulla, Conjola, Callala, Nowra and Huskisson.
Amos hopes their recent results are an indication of what should be a very successful upcoming season for the team.
In 2022 the team made the semi-final but this year the "aim is to win the competition."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
