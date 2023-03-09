Eleventh-hour Liberal candidate for Kiama Melanie Gibbons has not ruled out making a preference deal with former sitting member-turned-Independent Gareth Ward ahead of the March 25 state election.
Ward, sidelined from parliament over unproven sexual assault allegations which he strenuously denies, sat within handshake distance of his former stablemate and reputed friend in an Albion Park Rail warehouse on Thursday morning as ballot paper positions were drawn from a box.
Addressing reporters afterwards, Ms Gibbons vowed to sell up her Woranora home, located almost 100km from the electorate in southern Sydney, and move to the area, if elected.
Asked if she would like do a preference deal with Mr Ward in order to make that happen, she replied, "that's for the party to decide, and for Gareth and I".
"The public will know [if a deal is made] very, very shortly," she added.
Ms Gibbons lost preselection in the seat of Holsworthy to Tina Ayyad in November 2021, after representing the area for 12 years.
She then announced she would quit state politics to run for the federal seat of Hughes at the encouragement of former prime minister Scott Morrison, only to be convinced to stay put by Premier Dom Perrottet, on the promise - never materialised - of a place in his ministry.
The Premier had maintained for months that the Coalition would field a candidate in Kiama, but nominations were opened and closed on three separate occasions without a confirmed candidate before Ms Gibbons squeaked in before the ultimate deadline on Wednesday.
With her corflute signs still at the printers, Ms Gibbons has just 16 days to mobilise a branch that reportedly remains largely supportive of Mr Ward.
She said she was asked by the Premier to run for the seat and said it was the Liberal party - not Mr Ward uniquely - who had delivered recent infrastructure projects for the region.
"Gareth was able to do that through the liberal party and I will continue to do that," Ms Gibbons said.
"If you look at all the infrastructure that's been delivered here, that's the Liberal party's effort. So I want to see that continued. I've got a record of delivering infrastructure, I've got a record of delivering hospitals, I've got a record of delivering roads, I've got a record of making a difference and I'd like to continue doing that for the liberal party - and the community."
At Thursday's draw, John Gill (Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption) drew first place on the ballot, followed by Tonia Gray (Greens), Ms Gibbons, Mr Ward and Labor candidate Katelin McInerney, who said she was unfazed by her position at the bottom of the ticket.
"I think the work of the last six months we've been out talking to voters for that whole time, I think that's what will stand us in good stead," Ms McInerney said.
"The sense that I'm getting is that most people that I'm speaking to are ready for a fresh start, they're ready for a change."
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
