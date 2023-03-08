From his first job in Bomaderry Bowling Club's kitchen as a shy 16-year-old apprentice, Sam Smith has managed to cook in some the world's most elite restaurants.
The former Shoalhaven High School student has plied his trade in Italy, France, England and most recently Saudi Arabia, cooking for one of the country's most prominent families.
In the process he has crammed in a lifetime of cooking experiences, despite still being only 32.
These days Mr Smith works at Nowra's Ponte Bar and Dining, returning home after close to three years in Saudi Arabia.
He said he had no idea of what the job was when he was offered it, but at first he rejected it because of his partner at the time, and concerns about the way women were treated in the country.
She convinced Mr Smith to change his mind, and it was only later that he discovered what the job entailed.
At times there were up to 80 chefs in the kitchen, and Mr Smith quickly rose to head the western food section with about 15 chefs under him as they prepared food for everything from just an individual to major functions full of foreign dignitaries and political leaders.
He said there were times he was called to explain menus, and found himself face to face with people who were prominent on the world stage.
It was a far cry from the start of Mr Smith's career.
And he said much of it came about through moving out of his comfort zones.
"As I look back on my career I realise I would be not only the chef, but the person I am today if I hadn't put myself out there," he said.
As a teen he had "no idea what I wanted to do", until his grandmother suggested becoming a chef.
Work experience at the Bomaderry Bowling Club led to an offer of an apprenticeship starting immediately, but family wanted Mr Smith to finish his schooling, so the apprenticeship had to wait.
He spent a couple of years there before time working at a motel in Berry where "I was way out of my depth".
For much of his time there Mr Smith would show up to work two to three hours before he was due to start, as he played catch-up to where he thought his skills should be.
But even with his humble start in cooking, "I always had the ambition and real drive to get into the fine dining field."
That dream started to be realised when he worked at the highly regarded Pilu's at Freshwater in Sydney, where he finished his apprenticeship and won a young chef of the year competition run by the Council of Italian Restaurants.
The prize was a three week scholarship at world-renowned cooking school in Italy which "was amazing, really opened my eyes".
From there he went to two-hatted restaurant The Ledbury in England, working for free and doing "100-plus hours per week, having no days off" until his visa expired.
There was also time working in a boutique hotel in France,
"That was amazing, incredible, I loved every minute of it," Mr Smith said.
"I got to work with some amazing people - we'd be able to walk outside and pick mushrooms and wild asparagus, go hunting and all that sort of stuff.
"I suppose my passion for cooking grew more and more."
Learning all the techniques and ingredients associated with traditional French cuisine had a lasting impact, and it's something Mr Smith still holds onto.
"I really have a passion for that sort of classical French cooking," he said.
"Learning to to do things the authentic way at such a young age, well it's like chalk and cheese when it comes to the end product.".
There was also time at Qualia on Hamilton Island - once voted the world's top resort, before the time in Saudi Arabia.
Now back in Nowra and reveling in the chance to spend time on the beach or with family, Mr Smith is also enjoying the chance to mentor young chefs.
And he regularly talks about the benefits of travelling and working overseas.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
