Shoalhaven students have been given an eye-opening introduction to the world of opportunities that exist within the hospitality sector.
And in the process they have met people who have travelled the world as part of their work.
People including World Skills Champion Baker and Judge John Reminis, former Shoalhaven High School student turned international chef Sam Smith, former Qualia head chef now working at Bundanon Doug Innes-Wall, and Terry and Michelle Robinson from Old Salt Distillery and previously Sydney fine dining restaurant Sepia were on hand to discuss the opportunities available in the hospitality field.
It was part of the Shoalhaven Food Network's gaining through training program.
It took 88 students from years 10 and 11 on familiarisation tours in the northern and southern Shoalhaven, showcasing career options and different pathways into the hospitality sector.
They visited the Bearded Brewer coffee roaster and Cafe, Old Salt Distillery Restaurant, Ponte Bar and Dining, Bundanon, Gwylo Restaurant, Bannisters Pavilion Mollymook, Dangerous Ales and Milton Hotel, Clayden Park and the Altar Bar in Milton.
Students got interactive with activities including coffee and bread tastings and a mocktail class, while some willing volunteers even got to practice their service skills to deliver lunch at Ponte and the Milton Hotel.
Shoalhaven Food Network president Di Laver said the tour was about showing students the possibilities that hospitality careers offered.
READ MORE:
"We want to enthuse and inspire," she said.
And it was just the start of a process that will lead to paid employment for some.
The next phase of will see interested students apply through an expression of interest process to upskill with targeted training at TAFE, then work with industry mentors by their side at the Shoalhaven Food Network's Celebration of Food in May and June.
"They'll actually get to work beside the chefs and their staff," Ms Laver said.
And many students had already asked about participating in the whole program, she said.
As the process continues students will be registered to work in hospitality for hire, and also given paid work at Shoalhaven Business Awards.
This year's gaining through training program is an expansion of a smaller-scale project run last year in the Milton Ulladulla region.
And Ms Laver said it had a simple aim - to get more people involved in the hospitality sector which was "bleeding" due to staff shortages.
She said there were many businesses still playing catch-up after years of restrictions and closures, yet the lack of staff meant many were being forced to cut back opening times.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.