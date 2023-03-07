The Shoalhaven Tigers have suffered a tough loss against the Central Coast Crusaders in a trial match at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre to open up the season, losing 115-70.
It wasn't the start to the season the Tigers had hoped for, but there is still a lot to be a positive about looking ahead to the rest of the season.
While the score ended up ballooning by the end of the game, it was mainly due to a scorching first half by the Crusaders which saw the Tigers facing a massive hill to climb in the second half.
"It was a great game but the Crusaders took a strong lead in the first half that we couldn't come back from," Tigers forward Hayden Curley said.
Tigers forward Jesse Peters said he still took away a number of positives despite the loss. "I think our paint defence was good as we didn't give up many shots under the rim or offensive rebounds," he said.
Peters further spoke about "confidence" being something the team will have to work on as they inch closer to the start of the Waratah League season. "We need to work on our confidence in ourselves and each other."
"I saw a lot of heads down after mistakes, we need to learn that basketball is a game of runs and that continuing to hustle on the defensive end will swing the momentum our way."
Rory Shepherdson had a great outing for the Tigers as a "defensive pest" who made the Crusaders guards day a little harder.
Peters also spoke highly of the play of newcomer Bailey Hilaire. "Bailey had a great game constantly hustling and always being in the right spot. He displays this week in and week out at training and it translated into the game on the weekend."
It's early days for the Tigers and with a team full of new faces it will take awhile to develop that chemistry and flow, but Peters remains confident in the side and what they can do this year.
"We are a new team with a lot of new faces," Peters said.
"We have been working on our chemistry a lot and I believe we are getting close to being one as a team and will fall into form in time for our first game in Orange."
The Shoalhaven Tigers will tip off their 2023 season on March 18 against the Eagles in Orange.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
