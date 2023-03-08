Nowra Private Hospital has bolstered its nursing cohort, welcoming six new nursing graduates, double the intake from the previous year.
Georgia Becker and Tina Gelston are two of the six nurses who have begun their careers in the graduate program at Nowra Private, with them raving about the "family environment" of the local hospital.
Both women studied at the University of Wollongong, applying for the positions after graduating.
Living locally, both nurses said they felt very grateful being able to get work so close to home.
"The reason I chose to study a bachelor of Nursing was because I wanted to be in a job where I can help people in our community," Ms Becker said.
For Ms Gelston, a career in health has been something she's been interested in since her teenage years, finally realising that dream as a mature age student.
"I started uni as a mature age student and have zero regrets. The nursing profession while difficult at times, does have so many aspects that are satisfying and rewarding," Ms Gelston said.
During the two-year graduate program, the graduate nurses will get to experience working in a variety of medical, day surgery and rehabilitation settings.
Ms Gelston said her program is split into two areas, with her spending six months in theatre, six months in anaesthetics and another six months in recovery.
Ms Becker has chosen the full time employment program which splits up her training across two years.
"We were assigned areas for our first year rotation and have been given the option in second year to potentially try out new areas that we may be interested in," she said.
Both nurses have said that their short time at Nowra Private Hospital has been all they could have hoped for as a work environment.
"So far my time here has been great. It is like a small family, and I have felt very well supported," Ms Gelston said.
"The first week involved orientation and induction. The following week involved being partnered with a very supportive nurse and being shown what my typical day on the ward looks like," Ms Becker said.
"Since then I have begun working by myself but alongside some amazing nurses who have given me lots of guidance throughout my shifts."
After completing their degrees, which can at times be very "gruelling" according to the nurses, they're excited to be able to put all their theory into practice.
"What makes me most excited is to finally be able to put all the theory from uni into practice and pursue a career in something I am passionate about," Ms Becker said.
"I'm look forward to learning many new skills, gain experience and work with some very knowledgeable people."
To any other students considering a career in health, both nurses said to go for it, noting just how "rewarding" it is.
"I would say to give It a go, you won't know if you like it until you try it," Ms Becker said.
"Another reason to consider a career in health or medicine is because of how rewarding it is.
"It's very gratifying watching how far a patients health can improve from when they first come into hospital to when they are discharged."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
