Medical graduates begin their careers at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated February 3 2023 - 8:38am, first published February 2 2023 - 3:15pm
Medical graduates Tim Wearne and Hannah Gibbs have begun their internship at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital.

Tim Wearne and Hannah Gibbs are two of nine medical graduates who have made their way to the Shoalhaven to begin their internships at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital.

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW.

