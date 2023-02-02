Tim Wearne and Hannah Gibbs are two of nine medical graduates who have made their way to the Shoalhaven to begin their internships at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital.
A total of 176 intern positions have been made available right across NSW through the Rural Preferential Recruitment pathway.
Both Dr Wearne and Dr Gibbs said they're both incredibly excited to get to work in the area after a "long road" of study to get to this point.
"It's very exciting, I feel very privileged to be given this opportunity to practice medicine and continue my education," Dr Wearne said.
"It's a long road, so it's very exciting, but I am also a bit nervous - I'm looking forward to getting started," Dr Gibbs said.
Dr Wearne is originally from Melbourne, beginning his studies in the field of biomedical science.
Always a fan of the science side of things, he also enjoyed problem-solving and sociable aspects of medicine which ultimately drove him to the field.
"I wasn't overly keen on just working in a lab," he said.
"I decided to pursue medicine because it gave me the opportunity to focus on the science and problem-solving side while still being able to interact with people."
Dr Wearne studied at the University of Wollongong (UOW) and said he feels extremely lucky for the opportunity he's been presented here in the Shoalhaven.
"While at UOW I really got to know the area well and really enjoyed it. It's a beautiful part of Australia and my wife and I wanted to stay in the area," he said.
"Shoalhaven Hospital's Emergency Department was my first preference so I was very lucky to get the opportunity."
Dr Wearne previously did placements at Shoalhaven Hospital and said the experience only "reinforced" how supportive and welcoming the staff of the Nowra Hospital are."
"I already feel very welcome and valued as a new member of the team," he said.
"I am excited about all the new experiences and learning about which parts of medicine I enjoy and what I'll want to focus on as my career continues."
Dr Gibbs hails from Sydney and prior to medicine was working as a registered nurse in operating theatres.
She wanted to purse a career in medicine to continue her learning and take on a leadership role in caring for patients.
"It was hard to go back to university after working full time but I have enjoyed the challenge," she said.
Like Dr Wearne, she is also a graduate of UOW, having loved the area and said she's eager to continue living in the region.
Both graduates will spend the year rotating through different specialty areas, having to compete stints in medical, surgery and emergency to successfully complete their internship.
"I am starting on general surgery which I am looking forward to," Dr Wearne said.
"I am really looking forward to being a part of the team and learning more about working as a doctor."
Both graduates lent advice to any students wishing to embark on a career in medicine, saying that "perseverance" is the key.
"If it's something you're really interested in, keep working towards it," Dr Wearne said.
"You may have setbacks along the way but perseverance and hard work make all the difference."
"Medicine gives you the opportunity to help people when they need it most, which is very fulfilling and makes all of the hard work worth it."
Both graduates began their stint at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital on February 1.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
