Starting 'big school' is an exciting and nerve-wracking adventure for any kid.
Fortunately, when you're a twin, you've already got a best mate looking out for you.
Tomerong Public School welcomed identical twins Bradley and Mitchell Dalco to the kindergarten class on Wednesday (February 1).
For the boys' mum Kelly Dalco, sending her youngest sons off to kindy was an emotional day.
A few tears were shed by mum, but they were soon followed by a sense of relief.
"They both walked into the classroom with smiles on their faces and no tears were shed [by them]," Mrs Dalco said.
"I was a bit teary once we left the gate, but I'm so happy for them - they've got each other here, as well as their older brother Jay in year five."
While the boys were a little more reserved than usual as they walked through the gates, Mrs Dalco said she was confident they would come out of their shells soon.
She expected the small school, and its tight-knit community, would be a great start for the young boys, just as it was for her oldest.
"They do make friends very quickly, and already know their teacher's name," she said.
"The boys are normally quite outgoing, at home they're loud and cheeky, so we'll see how they go."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
