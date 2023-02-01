Since 1993 Bundanon has been one of the country's premier arts and culture hubs.
The historic Shoalhaven property was established in 1993 and gifted to the Australian public by Arthur and Yvonne Boyd.
It was one of the most significant acts of philanthropy in the history of the arts in Australia.
To mark its 30th year, Bundanon has announced its latest exhibition Fantastic Forms.
READ MORE:
Fantastic Forms will be curated by Boe-Lin Bastian and Sophie O'Brien and will open at Bundanon's Art Museum on Saturday, April 1.
Of the exhibition Ms O'Brien said: "It's colourful, abundant and joyful."
"It celebrates the ritual of artmaking and its connection to everyday life through ceramics, sculpture and animation," she said.
Fantastic Forms brings new commissions by contemporary Australian Artists Nabilah Nordin, Stephen Benwell and Rubyrose Bancroft into conversation with Bundanon's expansive collection of drawings by artist William Merric Boyd [1888-1959] - Arthur Boyd's father.
"This substantial presentation of Merric Boyd drawings represents both Merric's commitment to a deeply creative life, and his son Arthur's continuation of this in his own work, and in his support of other artists," Ms O'Brien said.
The Merric Boyd artworks that will be included in the exhibition were accumulated by Arthur Boyd over a period of years.
This will be the first comprehensive showing of his works, all drawn from the Bundanon collection.
"We are delighted to honour Arthur Boyd's vision in presenting this exhibition of his father's work alongside new commissions by three contemporary artists at different career points," Bundanon CEO Rachel Kent said.
"This dialogue was incredibly important to Boyd, as was his desire to connect living artists with audiences."
The exhibition is focused around bringing the ideas of Merric's work and furthering his ideas into dialogue with new works by Nordin, Benwell and Bancroft.
"It explores the endless creativity of the human imagination; and the profound connection between the Boyd legacy and the work of artists practicing today," Ms O'Brien said.
For Fantastic Forms Signgaporean/Australian sculptor Nabilah Nordin created three new large-scale bronze sculptures, which build on her practice of playfully championing the visceral and anthropomorphic qualities of materials, alongside a conscious unlearning of traditional techniques.
Stephen Benwell is one of Australia's most distinguished ceramicists with a career spanning four decades. He presents a series of fragmented ceramic figures, which subtly illustrate forlorn images of the male nude, which challenge classical traditions of beauty and masculinity.
Emerging Bundjalung artist Rubyrose Bancroft will showcase her recent mythical claymation videos.
Fantastic Forms opens on the weekend of Saturday, April 1.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.