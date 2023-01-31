South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Take an epic journey through Jervis Bay's first immersive digital art exhibit: 'Walking through a Songline'

Updated January 31 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A whole new iteration of the internationally acclaimed art exhibit, Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters, is coming to the Shoalhaven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Rugby league star to wing it during history making match
Star Milton Ulladulla rugby league junior, Keele Browne, is set to be part of rugby league history on the weekend. Picture supplied
Want to own a palm tree plantation? There's one in the Shoalhaven for sale
The 15-acre property 'Canary Island' is now on the market. Pictures: Supplied
School's in for Tomerong's identical twins
Identical twins Bradley and Mitchell Dalco have started kindy at Tomerong Public School. Picture supplied.
South Coast hotel beds empty as rains leave $20 million hole
La Nina left a $20 million economic hole. Picture by Adam McLean
More from my region
Wollongong's online farmers market forced to close amid 'challenging climate'
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Berbel Franse, one of the creators of the Wollongong Online Farmers Market. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Why are helicopters hovering over the Sea Cliff Bridge?
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Picture from Flight Radar 24.
Fairy Meadow residents lodge 54-page objection to $50 million Dragons proposal
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Residents are unhappy with the proposed Dragons High Performance Centre, which was announced in December.
End of an era for beloved Vera as Tarrawanna chip shop goes up for sale
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Tarrawanna Fish and Chips shop owner Vera Mitrevski has decided to handover the reins after running the business for 36 years. Picture by Adam McLean.
More national stories
How police nabbed a learner driver clocked at 253km/h
A man driving a 2009 Holden ute is alleged to have driven at 253km/h on a highway in Adelaide's outskirts. Picture by South Australia Police
Groovin The Moo 2023 line-up unveiled
CLOCKWISE: Amy Shark, Photo by AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts; Fatboy Slim, Picture by Yui Mok/PA Wire; Skepta Picture by AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts; Alt-J Picture by AAP Image/Supplied by Mushroom Group
Is your frothy going up? Latest beer tax hike ales pubs and brewers
Bar attendant Lara Knox and licensee Andrew Coutts behind the bar at the Post Office Hotel. Picture by Gareth Gardner
'Motives' of authorities under microscope as parliament rape trial inquiry scope finalised
Andrew Barr, left, and Shane Rattenbury, right, have revealed new details about the inquiry Walter Sofronoff KC, second from left, will conduct into the case of Bruce Lehrmann. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Keegan Carroll, Murray Gleeson Chambers