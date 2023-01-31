A whole new iteration of the internationally acclaimed art exhibit, Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters, is coming to the Shoalhaven.
The show has received a digital makeover, to become Walking through a Songline.
It's an interactive art exhibition combining ancient knowledge and new technology, opening this week at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum.
The Aboriginal-led exhibition takes visitors on a journey along the epic Seven Sisters Dreaming tracks, through art, Indigenous voices, multimedia and immersive displays.
While the original Songlines exhibition tours Europe, the pop-up technical version is visiting museums around Australia - in a concerted effort by the National Museum.
Seniors Indigenous curator and head of Indigenous knowledges, Margo Neale, said the immersive digital version of Songlines was all about maintaining a connection to the treasured original works.
"While this highly acclaimed and much-in-demand exhibition tours internationally we must keep an essential part of it, the beating heart, here in Australia," she said.
"We need to remind all Australians, that although this story has ancient origins, it has critical contemporary relevance and uses contemporary technology as well as more conventional art forms.
"If you want to call yourself Australian and share this continent with us, you need to know your story about the creation of this continent and its history beyond 240 years."
Walking through a Songline is the first completely digital exhibition to show at the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum, according to director Diana Lorentz.
"It brings Songlines to life with an immersive experience that is sure to amaze and inspire our audiences in a memorable way," she said.
Walking through a Songline opens at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum on Saturday, February 4.
It will run until March 19.
