Women of the Shoalhaven: Mary's decades of community work gets the ultimate 'thank you'

In her almost three decades living in Berry, Mary Seelis has become part of the community's fabric.
She has played a part in raising thousands of dollars for locals in need, through so many community groups.
Though in her eyes she's simply one part of a much bigger movement in her beloved town.
It's her generous spirit which has earned Mrs Seelis a nomination in the first Zonta Women of the Shoalhaven Awards.
The celebration of International Women's Day (March 10) is a chance to recognise women from the region and its neighbouring villages, for their contribution to community.
Mrs Seelis is a former Zonta charter member herself.
She is glad that much of the work they started decades ago continues to this day, and the group is taking a chance to say a big thank you to the women working for the community.
"You do things for the community because you want to, not always for the recognition," she said.
"If somebody just says thank you when you've done something, that's enough.
"[Though] it's good for Zonta, and good for volunteers everywhere to be recognised."
Upon moving to Berry in 1992, Mrs Seelis got on board with the Berry Garden Club, the Show Society, VIEW, and Zonta - just to name a few groups.
Through Zonta, she discovered the birthing kits which volunteers make for women all over the world, allowing them to deliver their babies safely.
Mrs Seelis quickly became a vocal advocate for the cause, encouraging almost everyone she met to donate a few dollars.
After all, a birthing kit costs about the same as a cup of coffee - and it quite literally changes lives.
"At last count, I think we [Zonta] had done something like 40,000 of them," Mrs Seelis said.
"We used to have the School of Arts, and 100 or more women would come along to help put these birthing kits together. It was just fabulous.
"A lot of them came and told stories about how, if they hadn't been near a hospital, their daughter or son might not have been born properly.
"Then we would hear from retired nurses and mothers, it was just incredible the stories you would hear about these birthing kits."
While she did step back from Zonta after 21 years, Mrs Seelis remains active in the Garden Club (and several other Berry groups).
Not bad for someone who 'didn't know anything about gardening' when she came to town.
In her time, the Garden Club has raised over $700,000 for local causes through its annual Garden Festival, and built the George St Park.
Even during pandemic lockdown, the club's virtual garden tour raised funds for the community.
After three decades of community service in Berry, Mrs Seelis remains adamant that it wouldn't happen without a team.
"I think about it sometimes... it's never been just me, it's always been a group," she said.
"There is always a good group of people that get in and do these things.
"It's great to think about some of the things that the different clubs in Berry have done - and the newcomers wouldn't be aware of half of what they have done."
Her best advice to new residents: pick a club to meet your neighbours.
"When I came here, the population would have been about 1600, now it's probably more than double that," she said.
"Get involved - it's the best thing. What's not to like about it? It keeps you alive, and it keeps you thinking."
In total, there are 170 nominees for the inaugural Zonta Women of the Shoalhaven Awards.
The gala aims to raise $30,000 for Zonta Club of Berry to continue its vital work supporting women of the Shoalhaven.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
