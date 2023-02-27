South Nowra is dancing in the street - with a bit of Latin flair

Latin street dancing is grooving its way into South Nowra.
This Friday (March 3), dance teacher Lyn Croker will take to the pavement with about 100 keen social dancers for the second instalment of Latin Social Street Dancing in Nowra.
And plenty more are welcome to join the crowd.
At its heart, Ms Croker said the social dancing was all about the joy of movement.
The instructor has a passion for the Latin style, and has danced all around the world.
This year, she decided it was high time for the people of Nowra to get together and feel the rythm.
"I danced around the world doing street dancing in different countries, and I thought 'this is just amazing'. It's totally free, it brings people together, you have fun, you meet new people, and are getting exercise," Ms Croker said.
"There's no negatives about it, and it doesn't matter if you've got two left feet."
This Friday will be the second gathering for Nowra's Latin Social Street Dancing.
Just before the second social dance starts, Ms Croker will teach a crash course in basic Latin dance steps, to get the beginners going.
Latin Social Street Dancing is happening on Friday (March 3) at Earnest Arthur café, in South Nowra (next door to Bunnings).
Music will be pumping 7pm to 10pm. Attendees will require two things: comfortable shoes and a positive attitude.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
