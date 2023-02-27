Updates on PFAS around Jervis Bay

Updates on per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination on and around the Jervis Bay Range Facility are being provided today (Monday, February 27).
The Australian Government is holding a walk-in session to answer questions and provide information to the Jervis Bay Community on remediation and ongoing monitoring on and around the range.
It's happening at the Jervis Bay School, in Dykes Avenue, Jervis Bay, from 5pm to 8pm.
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlewaite is attending the walk-in session to meet with local community members and hear their views.
Defence personnel will be available should community members want to discuss related matters.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
