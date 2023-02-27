Shoalhaven Marine Rescue volunteers have pulled a boat to safety after it hit rocks in the Shoalhaven River near Nowra on Saturday, February 25.
The vessel with six people on board, including four children, ran aground around 8pm on a narrow stretch of the river near Pig Island.
The 6-7 metre bow rider's engine was disabled after hitting rocks, forcing the vessel's skipper to drop anchor until help arrived.
Shoalhaven Marine Rescue 20 went to their aid, with the crew towing the boat to a jetty on Broughton Creek.
The rescue came just two days after the Marine Rescue vessel Shoalhaven 30 kept watch on the waterway below the new Nowra bridge during Thursday evening's public walk...
A few days earlier Marine Rescue volunteers from the Shoalhaven, Shellharbour and Port Kembla units took part in a vital training exercise to prepare for a variety of situations that could occur when serving on the organisation's rescue vessels, including a sea survival course.
READ MORE:
Marine Rescue Illawarra Zone Duty Operations Manager Stuart Massey said the course provided volunteers with crucial learnings which must be completed by all boat crew as part of their training.
"One of the courses that we teach our new volunteers is our sea survival and fight fires onboard a vessel," Mr Massey said.
"It's very important that we look after our members and in the very unlikely event of a fire onboard or vessel abandonment, it's important that our volunteers understand what to do and to look after themselves for survival."
The course consists of several components including; firefighting demonstration and practical, sea survival including sea survival crafts and practices and flare use.
Mr Massey said all three units were looking for new volunteers.
"Marine Rescue NSW particularly in the Port Kembla, Shellharbour and Shoalhaven area, are always looking for new volunteers to come and join our team, whether it be on the radios or be on the vessels themselves.
"It doesn't matter about age or ability because we will train you and we will teach you," he said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.