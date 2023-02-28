Huskisson community turns out in force to support people impacted by dementia

314 people from Huskisson and across the Shoalhaven community showed their support for people impacted by dementia at the first local Memory Walk and Jog on Saturday February 18.
The fundraising event held at Voyager Park raised a total of $50,000 for Dementia Australia.
The event saw attendees walk, jog or run 1.5 or 3km, with the money raised from the event helping to provide support, education and resources for people impacted by dementia both locally and across Australia.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death in women.
These types of events are essential in providing both a spotlight for and education about dementia according to Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM.
Ms McCabe said the Huskisson event was a wonderful occasion and extended her gratitude to all who participated, raised funds, spread the word, and donated.
"We are delighted to have enjoyed such an outstanding show of support from the Huskisson community, who turned out in such large numbers," Ms McCabe said.
READ MORE:
"So many people impacted by dementia find these events a great way to connect with others in similar circumstances."
The Memory Walk and Jog also saw a sizeable number of residents take up volunteer roles to make the event run as smoothly as possible.
"Our many volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure our Huskisson event was enjoyable for all," Ms McCabe said.
"The success of this event would simply not have been possible without their support."
In Australia currently, there are more than 400,000 people of all ages living with some form of dementia.
Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with the debilitating disease is expected to double in 30 years.
The Huskisson Memory Walk and Jog was one of 20 scheduled events at various locations around the country.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.