The Shoalhaven Mariners are looking for the next group of baseballers to come on board and give the sport a crack in 2023.
The Mariners are hosting their senior training at 6:30pm today (March 1) at Ison Park in South Nowra.
Anyone who is interested in playing is welcome to come along and have a run this afternoon.
Kerrie Raymond from the Mariners said she hopes to see a number of new faces on board for the side this season.
"We welcome past, present and any new players of any ability for this season," she said.
"Across our senior teams we are looking to fill positions, so come along and get involved."
For any further information you can call Kerrie Raymond on 0411 500 687.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
