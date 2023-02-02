Football's bigger and brighter future in Sussex Inlet

The Sussex Inlet Soccer Club is looking forward to a bigger, better and much brighter year in 2023.
And central to the improved outlook is upgraded lighting at the Thompson Street fields.
A State Government grant of more than $354,000 is covering the cost of upgrading lighting at the club's three fields from halogen to LED.
Club secretary Dale Cooper said the upgrade would have a dramatic impact, providing lighting that was "substantially better".
He said lighting at the complex had been so bad that all night training and competition had been forced onto the only field adequately lit.
The result was that one field was being damaged, while the two other fields were not being used.
"It's going to have a big impact on our ability to keep grounds in good condition, and reduce the number of injuries," he said.
Lighting at the complex is generally switched on four or even five days a week during winter to cater for the large number of people training and playing in different competitions from juniors to over 30s.
The upgraded lighting is expected to be installed by the end of April.
It's one of six Shoalhaven projects given more than $1.4 million in funding announced by Liberal Party South Coast candidate Luke Sikora.
"Sporting fields and clubs across the region are so important to local communities, and I am pleased to be part of a team which is continuing to fund essential infrastructure upgrades at community facilities," he said.
Other projects included in the latest allocations from the Stronger Countries Communities fund include upgrades to the Ulladulla Tennis and Leisure Complex, Bill Andriske Oval at Mollymook, Ulladulla's Lighthouse Oval, Frogs Holla Sporting Complex in Milton and Crookhaven Park at Culburra Beach.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
