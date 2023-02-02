Police seeking whereabouts of man on arrest warrant

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Stephen Taylor, 35, is wanted in relation to an outstanding arrest warrant.
He is described as about 175cm tall, 70kgs, thin build, caucasian appearance, light complexion, black hair. He is known to frequent the Lake Illawarra and Shoalhaven areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephen is urged to call Nowra Police station on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.
Alternatively, please call your nearest local police station. Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.
