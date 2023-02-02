Robert Walker has battled pain and depression for the past 10 years - ever since he suffered a brain injury when a speeding driver knocked him off his motorbike in Nowra.
"I still feel very depressed most of the time," he said.
One of the only things that lifts his spirits is getting together once a month with others who have suffered brain injuries.
They meet in a group organised through the Illawarra Brain Injury Service, with support from brain injury organisation Synapse.
Mr Walker said for a long time after being injured he thought he was the only one in his predicament.
That was until he was introduced to the Shoalhaven Brain Injury Coffee Group that meets at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on the first Thursday of each month.
"Here we talk, we chat, we play games, have a dance, have a sing," Mr Walker said.
This week it was a round on pitch and toss and rolling balls at a target, along with a chance just to have a chat and compare life experiences.
"This group has really impacted my life, just being able to talk to four or five blokes," Mr Walker said.
Wife Colleen added, "It's made our life a little bit easier knowing he's not the only one."
Speaking to people who had been down similar paths, and seeing how they had overcome their hurdles, Mr Walker was inspired to regain his licence despite doctors saying he would never be able to drive again.
He's now able to get around in a specially modified vehicle, and has further goals as he works to het his life back on track.
READ MORE:
They include being able to move his right arm, and one day even getting back on a motorbike "even if it's a three-wheeler".
There is plenty of inspiration among the group and its members, who include Robert Long.
On Christmas Eve, 1971, he fell out of one of the old red rattler trains during a particularly bumpy and crowded trip.
He suffered a brain injury when he landed on his head, before cartwheeling across to adjacent tracks where another train took both his legs.
At the time Mr Long was working as an accounts clerk in the Defence Department's regional finance branch on Garden Island, and was about to start the final year of an accounting degree.
But when he finally went back to work just on a year later, all he could do was make morning and afternoon teas.
"Even though I couldn't really do the work, I was there," he said.
"It was just a case of do whatever I could, which wasn't much."
Now living in the Shoalhaven, Mr Long continues to do whatever he can to not only look after himself, but contribute to the community, and particularly the support group.
The brain injury social and support group has been meeting with support from a social worker for more than eight years, giving new hope to its participants.
Anyone interested in joining the group or attending its gatherings can get more information by emailing jalexanderson@synapse.org.au
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.