The NSW Government has announced a further $65 million to help fund planning for a Nowra Bypass.
The additional money was announced by Federal Transport Minister Catherine King at a press conference in Nowra on Tuesday.
That's a joint investment of $105 million by the state and federal governments, which according to South Coast Liberal candidate Luke Sikora will be spent on planning.
He said the additional funds would help the project reach phase four of the planning works identified by Shoalhaven Council.
"It will be a Western bypass of Nowra," Mr Sikora said.
"$105 million is obviously a significant chunk of money and we will be able to get to phase four of the planning works, which involves the environmental studies, the geo tech work and actually finalising the route."
He said that people can put lines on maps but that the planning would help identify where the bypass will go.
"We really need to understand where we can build," Mr Sikora said.
"The topography out west is really tricky so this will get us to the final designs."
Mr Sikora declined to comment further on the planned route of the new bypass but said the community would be consulted.
"It will take a number of years. It is a tricky project and it's a really complex and large project," he said.
"The beauty of securing the funding and all the planning funding up front is they can get on with the work and ensure that we get to construction phase as soon as possible.
"We need to design how that bypass is going to link back in with Nowra because it's really important that we have those connections from the highway into town," Mr Sikora said.
Transport for NSW say that around 55,000 cars use the crossing of the Shoalhaven River each day and of that 85 per cent of the traffic is local traffic.
The proposed bypass will help answer these congestion problems.
South Coast MP Fiona Phillips has ben at the forefront of the campaign for a Nowra Bypass for years.
"I am absolutely delighted that the Government will invest $97 million to get this long-overdue project underway," she said.
"Nowra is the gateway to the South Coast and enhancing the flow of traffic will significantly boost our economy, support local businesses, and improve the lives of local people."
South Coast MP Shelley Hancock said a safer Princes Highway was a top priority.
"Easing traffic congestion and delivering a safer Princes Highway will continue to ensure local motorists have quicker journey times and safer trips throughout the South Coast," she said.
"These works are important to locals and visitors to the South Coast and we will continue to ensure these important upgrades are delivered."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
