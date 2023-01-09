South Coast Register
Nowra Bypass funding a boost for South Coast

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated January 10 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 10:07am
South Coast MP Shelley Hancock with South Coast Liberal candidate Luke Sikora. Photo supplied.

The NSW Government has announced a further $65 million to help fund planning for a Nowra Bypass.

