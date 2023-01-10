The U15 Margaret Peden girls have put the rest of their competition on notice after recording a gutsy win over the previously undefeated Manly Warringah side on Sunday.
To start the match Manly won the toss and sent the girls in to bat. They remained focused and ready from the first ball, rallying to secure a strong score of 196 all out.
Katie Martin had a strong performance with the bat in her hand as she led the Shoalhaven girls with 11 runs on the day.
For the side overall Jessica Bramble led the way with a massive 43 runs - not out, in the contest.
Ebony Winston with 35 runs and Cadence Waters with 25 runs also had highly successful days behind the bat.
Heading into bat, the Manly Warringah's season record spoke for their skill.
Manly performed admirably and had the crowd nervous as they inched closer and closer to the 196 mark.
However they would ultimately fall short in their 50 overs finishing up 9/192 in the match.
Georgia Lovegrove and Katie Martin continued their productive days by picking up a wicket each.
Cadence Waters and Jessica Bramble again led the way overall as they both secured three and two wickets respectively.
This win showed just how talented the Greater Illawarra side can be when they approach the game focused and ready.
They could have very easily been intimidated by an undefeated opponent and rolled over but instead they came out ready and was able to hand Manly their first loss of the competition.
The girls currently sit at 11th overall on the table after their win over second place Manly.
This win should provide the Greater Illawarra side with a high level of confidence heading into their next clash.
As of right now, it is an uphill battle for the side to get back into the upper echelon of the competition but if they show the same level of fight and fortitude that they did on the weekend then anything is possible.
The team's next match comes in a clash against Blacktown on Monday January 23 at Keith Grey Oval at Albion Park.
Across the rest of the competition, the eighth place Newcastle Blasters took down tenth place Camden District. Winning with a line of 7/129 opposed to Camden's 10/128.
In a derby clash, the Inner West Harbour Gold took out the Inner West Harbour Blue side by the skin of their teeth, winning 2/74 against 10/73.
13th place Central Coast were close to securing a massive upset over third place Parramatta but fell just short in an exciting finish. Parramatta walked away winners 5/102 over 10/101.
The fifth place Sutherland St George side won a thriller over 12th place Hornsby, Ku-ring-gai and Hills. In what was a low scoring affair, Sutherland won 2/51 over Hornsby's 10/50.
North Shore continued their season dominance with another convincing win, this time over seventh place Penrith. The skilled play of the first place side saw them cruise to a 10/122 win over Penrith's 10/99.
In the last match of the day. fourth place Bankstown pulled out just enough stops to topple a gutsy Blacktown team. It was yet another game that went down to the wire, with Bankstown doing just enough to take out the win 5/128 over Blacktown's 10/126.
We are now six rounds through the U15's Margaret Peden Shield with only two more rounds to go for teams battling to make it into semi-finals positioning.
There is a still a chance for a number of the teams but it will take almost a perfect run to get back into the conversation of finals cricket.
The Semi Final clashes have been officially scheduled for Wednesday, January 25 kicking off at 10am.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
