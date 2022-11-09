South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

An update to the upgrades happening to the Princes Highway along the South Coast

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Bridge Project (left) Milton Ulladulla bypass (right). Picture from file.

Upgrades to the Princes Highway along the South Coast are ongoing, with different projects taking place from the Shoalhaven to the Eurobodalla-Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.