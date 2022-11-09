Upgrades to the Princes Highway along the South Coast are ongoing, with different projects taking place from the Shoalhaven to the Eurobodalla-Shire.
From the Nowra bypass and bridge, to the Milton Ulladulla bypass, here is a list and update of upgrades happening to the Princes Highway along the South Coast.
The Milton Ulladulla bypass taking another step forward with the location of the northern and central connections now confirmed.
The Northern connection will be in the vicinity of Little Forest Road and the bypass will include a central connection that will link to the Princes Highway via an extension of Bishop Drive at Ulladulla.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the $940 million joint funded Milton Ulladulla project would ensure a smoother journey for locals, visitors and freight operators travelling through the region.
"Since 2011, $5.15 billion has been committed to the Princes Highway to transform and improve local, tourist and freight travel from Albion Park to the Victorian border," Mr Farraway said.
It was recently confirmed the project would not cut through Burrill Lake and will instead take a southern route, with the bypass will connect back to the Princes Highway with a roundabout just north of Canberra Crescent at Burrill Lake.
"This decision allows us to move forward, giving confidence to the community that we are getting on with the job of building this important upgrade," Mr Farraway said.
The $940 million project will now enter its final design phase.
Recently, the Nowra Bridge Project was confirmed to have four of it's five lanes opened for traffic in late January 2023, by State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward.
Visiting the construction site, Mr Ward said he was "pleased to confirm cars will be on the new bridge in early 2023".
"I'm hopeful this will be in late January before Australia Day," he said.
Along with cars travelling across the bridge in the near future, Mr Ward also confirmed the dedicated left hand turn off Illaroo Road will be opened in early 2023.
"I worked hard to have this included in the plan and I'm sure North Nowra residents will be pleased that they will no longer have to stop on red when heading north off Illaroo Road," he said.
Night works are also taking place on the bridge for the duration of November, with the works including pavement work on the Princes Highway between Bridge Road and Moss Street, as well as pavement works at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Bridge Road.
During some of this work, access to and from Bridge Road will be restricted, however business and resident access will be maintained.
The $342 million project is on track to be completed by mid 2024.
Stage one of the Jervis Bay to Sussex Inlet Road upgrade has progressed, with a recent announcement for the $500 million project.
The announcement focuses on Hawken Road, which will feature a grade-separated overpass to allow traffic access to the highway in both directions and improve connectivity to the surrounding local villages.
"Along with the duplication of the six-kilometre stretch of the Princes Highway between Jervis Bay Road and Hawken Road, the new intersection will provide safer journeys and better support local traffic, tourism, and freight movements along this section of the highway," Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said.
"This upgraded section of highway will also connect with the new Jervis Bay Road intersection, which is on track for early work to start later this year.
"The community will be kept informed as design progresses on the Hawken Road intersection, including work to identify the preferred corridor and access points for local roads and private properties."
Mrs Hancock also announced the community will have a chance to provide comment on the project by early 2023.
The Nowra bypass recently is still in early stages, however the recent federal budget confirmed $32 million for the project which will be used for pre-planning works.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips said she was delighted to be delivering to the community with a range of projects along the South Coast, including the Nowra bypass.
"Working with our community, I have now delivered $32 million to start the pre-planning works for the Nowra bypass and finally get this crucial project started," she said.
READ MORE:
Before the election, Mrs Phillips initially made a $5 million commitment to fund this first part of the project; the figure was later increased.
It is expected the NSW state government will chip in $8 million to the Nowra bypass early works.
The community of Moruya and surrounds has had its say on the three shortlisted corridors for the Moruya bypass, with a report summarising the feedback of the 1300 community submissions.
The survey found that access to the hospital, minimal impacts to flora and fauna and property, and cost-effectiveness is what is most important to the community.
Transport for NSW will conduct further design work for all three shortlisted corridors to better understand the opportunities and challenges that each one presents.
Transport for NSW will now also undertake a robust assessment of all three corridors against what is important to the community as well as the project's goals and objectives including safety, resilience, liveability, connectivity and sustainability. It is anticipated this process will take six months.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
