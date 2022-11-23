In the end, it was the B team of Glen Mustapic, Mark O'Leary, Marcus Baxter and Harry Davis who took out the challenge and the silver medal whilst the A team of Matt Watson, Erin Smart, Geoff Crook and Gavin Dyball were relegated to third place for the bronze medal. The difference between the two teams was less than 4 seconds, with the B team clocking 11.56.10 and the A team clocking 11.59.48.

