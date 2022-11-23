South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra Athletics Club in fine form at NSW Relay Championships

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
November 23 2022 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The gold medal winning 4x400m team of Matt Reid, Erin Smart, Marcus Baxter and Harry Davis. Picture supplied

The track stars of the Shoalhaven were on full display over the weekend (November 19 - 20) at the NSW Relay Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.