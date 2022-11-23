After several years on the sidelines, the Corish Motorsports team have announced they are joining the Aussie Racing Cars category for 2023 led by Nowra driver Imogen Radburn.
Regarded as one of Australian motorsport's most spectacular and popular categories, the Aussie Racing Carss have seen the Corish Motorsports team, who are based in Wandandian, go out and purchase two cars for their maiden four-wheel circuit racing debut.
Seventeen-year-old Imogen Radburn will lead the way for the local company as their lead driver.
Radburn began her career on the go-karting circuit, quickly climbing the ranks in her sport and moving to Formula Fords this year as the next step in her racing career.
She has competed at the national level for the past two years, winning NSW and ACT Titles in the KA4 junior class.
This year in Formula Ford, Radburn competed in the NSW State Championship with the Canberra, ACT-based CHE Racing Team that is operated by Supercar driver Cameron Hill.
Speaking on her mindset when racing Radburn said, "I take anything that comes at me, whether it's positive or negative, everything that happens I see as an opportunity and something I can work on."
As a Karting NSW Ambassador she wants to continue to promote the sport and help encourage other females to give the sport a go.
"My biggest advice is to just get in there, give it a go, don't worry about the others, just go enjoy yourself."
Leading up to the 2023 Corish Motorsports team campaign, Radburn will be behind the wheel for their debut at next month's VALO Adelaide 500 in South Australia, an exciting opportunity for the youngster as she looks to jumpstart the next step in her career.
Team founder, Aidan Corish, said it's a thrilling time for the company ahead of their debut race.
"It's an exciting time for the Corish Motorsports team to be making the next step in our motorsport journey," he said.
"With the Aussie Racing Cars being one of the most popular forms of motorsport here in Australia, and the fact they run motorcycle engines, along with more sponsorship opportunities, it was a no brainer to go out and make this move."
To find out more about the Corish Motorsports team and to follow their motorsport journey, like them on Facebook.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
