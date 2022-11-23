South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Corish Motorsports team to make season debut led by local driver Imogen Radburn

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated November 23 2022 - 12:58pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local driver Imogen Radburn pictured with the racing car she'll be behind the wheel of. Supplied picture

After several years on the sidelines, the Corish Motorsports team have announced they are joining the Aussie Racing Cars category for 2023 led by Nowra driver Imogen Radburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.