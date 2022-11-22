Berry Riding Club drew a strong group of attendees last weekend.
Despite the high winds doing their best to deter visitors, Sunday November 20 saw more than 150 riders, family and friends gather at Berry Riding Club for their 'Pink Funkhana' event.
Riders from tiny tots all the way through to mature riders over 45 participated in the event.
An array of entertainment was on offer for visitors with events being run in four separate show rings.
Riders had the opportunity to try showjumping from crossed poles to much higher 45 and 60cm jumps, providing a level of challenge for riders of all skill levels.
The weekend theme was on full display with participating riders dressed in as much pink as possible as well as dressing their horses and ponies in the same colour.
Club member, Sue Lister said that "everyone had a great day and were eager to enter in as many classes as they could."
Acting Club President, Judy Sweeney beamed as she surveyed the competitors doing their best for the judges.
"This is what Berry Riding Club is about, riders having fun with their horses," she said.
"The horses were amazing tolerating the strong wind gusts they did."
This is just the most recent successful event in what has been a strong 2022 campaign for the local club, with members saying there's much more to be excited about on the horizon.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
