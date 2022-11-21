The Bomaderry Tigers flew the Shoalhaven flag in the merged South Coast Cricket Association's first-grade competition on Saturday.
The Tigers recorded a five-wicket win over the Albion Park Eagles at Keith Gray Oval, while North Nowra Cambewarra lost to Kiama Cavaliers, Berry Shoalhaven Heads were defeated by the Kookas and Ex-Servicemens were beaten by Shellharbour City.
The Tigers were led to victory by captain Travis Roth.
Bomaderry after winning the toss and electing to bat made 5/249 and in reply the home side could only make 10/196.
Roth was in great form and his 94 runs included seven boundaries and a six.
Jackson Ingram 46 runs, Harley Trinder 42 runs and Aaron Wester 41 helped Bomaderry reach its match-winning total.
Thomas Wilson with 85 runs gave the Eagles some hope but the Tigers held on.
Ingram and Wester capped off good games by taking three wickets apiece.
Ex-Servos v Shellharbour
Half-centuries by Nicholas Formosa and Daniel Smith put Shellharbour in control over Ex-Servos at Hayden Drexel Oval.
Smith made 66 runs and Formosa 51 runs, both with six boundaries, to push Shellharbour to 8/217.
Darren 0'Connell took three wickets for the home side.
Luke Bowden 45 runs, Daniel Gleeson 33 runs, 0'Connell 25 runs and Nathan Tyrrell 22 runs tried hard for Ex-Servos.
Beau Chamberlain and Brenton Geribo, with four-wickets each, did the damage with the ball for Shellharbour.
Kiama Cavaliers v North Nowra Cambewarra
Not even Justin Weller's five-wicket haul could get Norths the points over the Cavaliers at Kiama Sporting Complex.
Kiama reached 10/219 and in reply, Norths were all out for 10/159.
Weller, with his attacking bowling, made sure Kiama had to work for its runs and Hugh Gillen backed him up with a three-wicket haul.
Liam Mackrell's 73 runs and Zac Parker's 59 runs gave Kiama its winning edge.
Hyeon Parsons 36 runs, Justin Rumble 32 runs, Weller 24 runs, Matthew Hickmott 20 runs and Gillen 20 runs made solid starts but did not go on with the job.
Dale Scifleet took five wickets for the home side.
Kookas v Berry Shoalhaven Heads
Bat dominated ball in the first innings during the Kookas versus Berry match at Oakleigh Park.
Centuries to Craig Bramble [122 runs with 18 boundaries] and Jake Monie [104 runs with 12 boundaries and a six] put the home-side in control of the match.
Max Carr-McCarron and Daniel Troy tried hard with the ball for Berry and took two wickets apiece.
Berry was down 2/5 early in its innings and just did not recover.
Tom Gibbs did produced some fireworks late in the innings with 43 runs which included four sixes and three boundaries.
Callum Crapp's 46 runs was also entertaining with its five boundaries and one six.
Robert Speers took four wickets for the victors.
