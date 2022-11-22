Six students who attend St John the Evangelist Catholic High School in Nowra have been awarded high honours at the 2022 Diocese of Wollongong Sports Awards.
Nicholas McGill, Talika Irvine, Oskar Driscoll, Sienna Clarke, Hannah Phillips, and Bridget Fairs were all recognised for their achievements at the representative level of their respective sports at the recent awards ceremony.
Talika Irvine was the recipient of a prestigious blues medal while McGill, Driscoll, Fairs, Phillips and Clarke were recipients of Sports Council Medallions.
Nicholas McGill is the definition of an all-round athlete. The young athletic McGill participated at the school representative level for AFL, athletics and cross country.
McGill was the school cross country champion, a NSWCCC rep in cross country, and secured a silver medal in the CCC cross country and the 1500m at CCC athletics.
He is a talented distance runner who's characterised as a "determined and dedicated athlete."
Talika Irvine has joined the ranks as the one of the most talented swimmers in the region after a tremendous 2022 campaign.
Irvine is both a school and Diocesan representative athlete in swimming. She performed tremendously at the NSWCCC level, securing two gold medals and one silver at the CCC championships.
She was also the Diocesan swimming champion and a NSW All schools rep in swimming.
Irvine was described as "a respected student who effectively balances school responsibilities and swimming commitments."
The area truly is brimming with talented swimmers as Oskar Driscoll is another athlete tearing it up in the water at a young age.
Driscoll, like Irvine, is both a school and diocesan rep athlete as well as a NSWCCC representative in swimming.
The young swimmer secured a silver medal in the 50m backstroke and bronze in the 50m breaststroke at the NSWCCC swimming championships.
Driscoll is noted to be "a polite and unassuming student who has a passion to compete."
"An outstanding swimmer who always gives his best and represents his school with distinction."
One of the brightest golfing talents in the state, Sienna Clarke has taking the golfing community by storm the past several years as she sets her sights on the pro circuit.
The ambitious young golfer was recently named the 2021/22 Vic Burrows Golf Athlete of the Year at the Illawarra Academy of Sports (IAS) presentation night.
She is also a NSWCCC rep in golf, as well as securing a silver medal at the NSWCCC golf selection trials.
Clarke was named as co-captain of the IAS golf squad, she said that it was an honour to be named to such a role.
"My goal was to be a positive mentor to the squad and create a strong team bond," she said.
Clarke is a member of the Illawarra Academy of Sport golf program and has a "bright future in the game" according to her coaches.
Bridget Fairs is another talented and passionate runner from the region who has seen tremendous success in 2022.
Fairs runs at a representative level at both the School, Diocesan and NSWCCC levels in cross country.
She is an expert in the middle distance categories and recently won a silver medal at the CCC championships.
Fairs wants to one day run for Australia and remains focused on trying to make that dream a reality.
"I know my dreams and I know that they will only ever be dreams unless I make them a reality. No one else can do that for me and that goes for a lot of things," she said.
Hannah Phillips is another gifted athlete who competes representatively in both Australian Rules Football and athletics.
Phillips is said to take on a leadership role both on and off the field with her teams.
She played at the NSWCCC rep level for football.
Speaking on the young athlete, Phillips is said to be "well respected by her teammates and motivates others through her actions."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.