The track and field athletes of the Shoalhaven were on full display earlier this month, resulting in a trifecta of new records.
Erin Smart and Riley Sandstrom both put forth strong performances in their respective fields.
Smart set new records in the 40-49 years 200m and 800m. In the 200m, Smart clocked 27.39, breaking Lynda Douglas' record of 28.90, which was set all the way back in 2008.
In the 800m, Erin ran a strong 2:33.65, obliterating the previous record of 2:38.30 set by Linda Weatherill in 2007.
In the field nine-year-old Riley Sandstrom set a new discus record, throwing 28.51m, which bettered the previous record of 24m set by Jackson Musson in the 2014-2015 season.
Congratulations to both Erin and Riley, who will look to continue their record breaking efforts as they head into the summer season.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
