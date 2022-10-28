South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Young sports star of the week: cricketer Chayce Brown

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:55am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local cricketer Chayce Brown with his awards from last season. Supplied picture

The South Coast is brimming with young sporting stars across a number of disciplines and that is a focus of a weekly segment by the South Coast Register.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.