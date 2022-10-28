The South Coast is brimming with young sporting stars across a number of disciplines and that is a focus of a weekly segment by the South Coast Register.
The 'young sports star of the week' will highlight the junior sporting talent from our region in the five to eighteen-year-old range.
This week's highlighted athlete is Chayce Brown, a talented 15-year-old cricketer from Ulladulla who has received significant praise across the Shoalhaven cricket community for the past several years.
READ MORE:
Brown plays locally for Ulladulla United and representatively for the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association.
He has been named 'All-rounder of the year' for two years straight, with the young star saying he's "focused" and "looking forward" to a strong season.
He noted his greatest skill on the field as his batting prowess, usually coming in as the third or fourth batsman.
Brown said the thing that brings him the most joy from playing cricket is just being able to step on the field with his mates and have a great time.
He said his heroes are Steve Smith, Mitchell Moses and local product Matthew Gilkes.
Brown hopes to be able to finish his local cricket career as a 'one club player' saying he's incredibly loyal to United and loves being a part of the organisation.
Will Brown be named all-rounder of the year for the third year straight? Only time will tell.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.