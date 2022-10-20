The South Coast is brimming with young sporting stars across a number of disciplines and that is a focus of a new weekly segment by the South Coast Register.
The 'young sports star of the week' will highlight the junior sporting talent from our region in the five to seventeen-year-old range.
This week's highlighted athlete is Sarah Kilby, a 17-year-old talented footballer from Bomaderry who has played a key role for the South East Phoenix football club's first grade side for the past season.
READ MORE:
Kilby started playing football at the age of 13 for the Shoalhaven United Bears.
She picked up the sport quickly and found herself wanting to stretch herself in the sport even more which is when she came across the Phoenix.
"I started playing in the Shoalhaven comp for a couple of years and wanted to challenge myself further, so I could be even better and at a higher level," Kilby said.
"I knew a few players so I went and trialled and have now been here for two years."
Kilby said she just loves sport in general which is what continues to fuel her in her drive to improve.
"I'm always enjoying myself when I'm training or playing with the team," she said.
"Just the energy that everyone brings at Phoenix makes it great. Its also a place where I can kind of just take a break from school and other stresses."
South East Phoenix Head Coach and Technical Director, Norm Boardman spoke highly of Kilby and the skills she has brought to the local representative club.
"Sarah is a dedicated and valued member of the South East Phoenix senior squad making her first grade debut earlier this year," he said.
"She has shown potential in training and at games to cement a spot in the top team in 2023."
"Sarah is typical of the untapped talent in the Shoalhaven and is evidence that if you want to challenge yourself to perform above the club football level representing the Southern NSW region and beyond through the Phoenix is achievable."
Kilby said she's never satisfied in where she's at and consistently looks to strive for better in every game and training session.
"I want to improve on everything in every session especially the basics - first touch, scanning and passing," she said.
"I love to challenge myself when I play soccer but being a part of a team is what I enjoy most."
"Setting goals and accomplishing them with the team is best feeling."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.