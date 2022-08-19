South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Young sports star of the week: Jade Williams

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:46am, first published 12:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH ACHIEVER: Jade Williams (Pictured) holds up her hardware from her win at the National Championships. Picture: Supplied.

The South Coast is brimming with young sporting stars across a number of disciplines and that is a focus of a new weekly segment by the South Coast Register.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.