Young sports star of the week: Jade Williams

The South Coast is brimming with young sporting stars across a number of disciplines and that is a focus of a new weekly segment by the South Coast Register.
The 'young sports star of the week' will highlight the junior sporting talent from our region in the five to sixteen year old range.
This weeks highlighted athlete is Jade Williams, who at the age of only nine-years-old has taken the BMX world by storm.
Late last year the Nowra born racer took home the BMX National Championship after a fantastic performance on the Gold Coast.
While this achievement would be incredible any way you looked at it, it was made even more impressive with Jade racing for only four years at that point.
Her other achievements in her short career include, the 2020 BMX State Series champion. 2021 NSW champion and second place in the 2021 NSW/ACT State BMX Series.
Jade cited the thing she loves most about the sport is the feeling she gets when she's on the track and racing, it's what she said keeps bringing her back.
The young racer said the friendships she has made on the track along the way has also heavily contributed to her love for the sport.
Jade's performances are made even more impressive with her being about a foot shorter than the rest of the competition, but still she has never let this hinder her and instead uses it to her advantage.
The skill Jade noted as her strongest was 'jumping', her ability to do such on the track with her smaller frame has given her a decisive and quick advantage over her fellow competitors.
Jade said she still wants to improve on her 'first straight speed', an aspect of her game that she feels will help to propel her even higher.
Her commitment to the sport is enormous with the sport requiring significant travel, with most weekends spent travelling from event to event.
At any weekend the Williams family can find themselves in Canberra all the way through to Coffs Harbour and that's just at the state level.
Jade is the still in the infancy of her career, with her best years in the sport still ahead of her.
Her father Craig Williams, said she's entirely in her element out on the track and seeing his daughter happy makes all the travel worth it.
"I think she just feels at home out there riding, whether she's racing or just at the local pumptrack, it just makes her happy."
Jade's BMX glory is only just beginning.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
