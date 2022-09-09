Young sports star of the week: Lily Heckenberg

The South Coast is brimming with young sporting stars across a number of disciplines and that is a focus of a new weekly segment by the South Coast Register.
The 'young sports star of the week' will highlight the junior sporting talent from our region in the five to sixteen year old range.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
This week's highlighted athlete is Lily Heckenberg, a talented young footballer who has seen her dedication to her sport pay off with several prestigious selections.
The St Georges Basin local is just 12-years-old and has already been selected to play at the state level, with her recently being named to the Country NSW Girls squad.
Lily plays centre forward and is a dynamic scoring presence on the field, often being a nightmare match-up for her opponents as she currently sits as one of the leading scorers for the South East Phoenix football club.
When speaking on why she loves football she said it's "the feeling you get when the team plays really well," and the energy that comes when "we score some good goals."
Lily was recently selected to the NSW Country U14 Girls team that will compete nationally in Coffs Harbour later this year. The young athlete joins fellow South East Phoenix teammates Lillian Skelly and April Rowley who were selected to the U16 side.
Lily had to pass through three separate rounds of trials and roster cut to make the team, a feat that's made equally impressive being one of the youngest footballers on the team.
She said that she's still looking to improve everyday on the basic "soccer skills" while prioritising on perfecting her "technique."
Phoenix technical director and head coach, Norm Boardman spoke highly of the athlete and said she's a valued member of the program.
"Lily has a lot of potential and has been a key member of our U14 side this year," he said.
"She has worked hard on developing her footballing potential this season which has seen her rewarded by playing in the next age group up on a regular basis."
We have still yet to see the best to come from Basin's talented centre forward.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.