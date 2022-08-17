Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early-morning grass fire at Shoalhaven Heads.
About 4am Wednesday (August 17), rural firefighters were called to a blaze near the River Rd beach carpark.
Two crews from Shoalhaven Heads Rural Fire Brigade - a light tanker and a pumper - responded, quickly extinguishing the fire.
An extra crew from Gerringong Rural Fire Brigade remained on standby, but was ultimately not required.
At this stage investigators believe the fire is suspicious.
