Tiny homes may be small but their demand is huge, with the popularity of the small houses growing exponentially.
The current housing market is a large reason for this, with young couples finding tiny homes to be more affordable.
Tiny homes are just that - a small space consisting of all the essentials needed in a home, confined in a 'tiny' space.
'Designer Eco Tiny Homes' is a tiny home manufacturer and retailer in Ulladulla, having been in the town for six years.
Sales Manager Kylie Emans said more people are buying tiny homes due to their simplicity, easy installation and the lack of council red tape and paperwork.
"Tiny homes are technically classified as caravans," she said.
"This means they can be put wherever caravans go without any problems from council."
The only time there will be paperwork through council is if they are put on property that needs a DA.
Popularity of the tiny homes has also grown due to the current housing market situation and potential home owners struggling to afford a property, with Mrs Emans seeing this more with younger couples.
"The whole idea of tiny homes appeals to them because they're more affordable and available," she said.
"We also offer possible buyers the option to customize their tiny home with our inhouse designers."
The customization option has proven to be popular with consumers, especially with the younger couples.
According to Mrs Emans, her and her brother's tiny home business is one of the only tiny home companies to have a showroom for customers to walk through.
Most other businesses will require customers to book appointments to see the homes, whereas Mrs Emans' business allows people to walk off the street and check out the houses.
However, it will be difficult for customers to purchase a home straight off the showroom floor, as more often than not, they are sold out.
"We sell out often, but the showroom is a great idea because it lets curious customers see what the homes are all about and what they offer," Mrs Emans said.
"They can walk through the homes on the floor and decide if it is something they want to do."
The Ulladulla business produces both two story homes and single level homes, as well as longer structures and shorter structures.
Homes are produced around the corner from the business and take on average, six weeks to produce from start to finish, with the company manufacturing around 100 per year.
Solar panel trailers are also on offer, allowing homeowners to power their tiny homes entirely using solar power.
While Mrs Emans has seen an uptick in couples purchasing the tiny homes, she said many businesses have also been putting in large orders to accommodate their employees.
"It all goes back to the current housing market," she said.
"Employees can't afford to move away or they can't find anywhere to live because it is so competitive. So these companies will purchase tiny homes for their employees to live in and the homes can be moved to wherever they need to be."
The homes are sent right around Australia, from Tasmania to Queensland, as more consumers sway toward the tiny home market.
While there was no boost in the structure's popularity after the 2019/2020 bushfires, Mrs Emans said there was an uptick in sales during COVID-19.
According to Mrs Emans, many people were moving from larger cities to regional areas due to the ability to work from home.
The workers would put tiny homes on regional properties to allow them to live in the area they visit during holidays and keep working.
"We definitely saw a boost in the tiny home popularity during COVID," Mrs Emans said.
"But with the housing market, the boost has only continued to grow."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
