South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Tiny home popularity is growing due to the current housing market, with one Shoalhaven business taking advantage of the situation

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tiny homes may be small but their demand is huge, with the popularity of the small houses growing exponentially.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.