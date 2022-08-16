There will be changed traffic condition this weekend on the Princes Highway and Bolong Road as part of the Nowra Bridge project.
To carry out pavement work on the Princes Highway between Bolong and Illaroo Roads, partial lane closures and temporary traffic switches will be in place from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 22, weather permitting.
Advertisement
This is the next stage of pavement works, following on from works completed last weekend. To reduce the impact to road users during the week, works will be carried out over multiple weekends in August and September, weather permitting.
READ ALSO:
During these works, access to Bolong Road will be restricted for northbound traffic on the Princes Highway. The right turn lanes from the Princes Highway into Bolong Road will be closed. The right turn lanes out of Bolong Road onto the Princes Highway will also be closed.
Northbound traffic will be detoured via Beinda Street. Heavy vehicles will be detoured via Meroo Road and Railway Street.
Southbound traffic on the Princes Highway will be able to turn left into Bolong Road, and road users from Bolong Road will be able to turn left onto the Princes Highway.
Lane closures, stop/slow traffic control and a reduced speed limit may be in place on the Princes Highway during some of this work.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes to advertise detours in advance.
Road users are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during this work but there will be some temporary footpath changes.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.