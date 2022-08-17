The Bomaderry Bowlers Club has changed, combining both the men and women sub clubs into one.
After the NSW State club made the same decision 12 months ago, the Bomaderry Bowlers Club was inspired to do the same.
The group held countless discussions and meetings before deciding to put the idea to a vote in August of 2022.
The decision was clear after the group voted unanimously.
Bomaderry Bowlers will no longer have a sub club for women and a sub club for men, they will simply be one large combined club.
Bowls supervisor for the club, Daniel Hiscox said it was a way to future proof the club.
"It's about bringing both the men and women together and having gender equality in the club," Mr Hiscox said.
"It's about equal opportunities for both men and women in the club."
Now that the amalgamation has taken place, the club will consist of 150 members.
Members will continue to play lawn bowls at Bomaderry and continue to travel as far north as Wollongong and as far south as Ulladulla to play.
Ex-Presidents of the club Rae Martin and Harry Griffiths said this was the start of a new era for Bomaderry Bowlers.
"We are extremely happy with the attendance at both special general meetings held today and we look forward to the formation of the new committee at the inaugural AGM where everyone will be working together to promote and foster the game of Lawn Bowls for the future at Bomaderry," they said in a combined statement.
"The Amalgamation Committee has worked tirelessly and must be commended for their efforts.
"Whilst we head for a new era, we cannot forget our past and must thank all previous members who have served our club well".
With the club meeting every day to play lawn bowls, the team is hopeful this new amalgamation will future proof the club.
According to Mr Hiscox, it is a decision the club has been wanting to make ever since the statewide clubs joined together.
"We've been planning on doing this for a while," he said.
While men and women in the club currently will not be versing each other in games, it is something they plan to implement in the near future.
"Eventually, men will verse the women in future championships," Mr Hiscox said.
"Again, it's about having gender equality in our club."
After the recent vote, the Bomaderry Bowls Club will be in caretaker mode until the inaugural annual group meeting on September 7.
This meeting will be when the new management committee takes full responsibility of the Bomaderry Bowls Club.
Interested men and women can join the new combined club by visiting the Bomaderry Bowling Club.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
