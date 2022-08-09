The Nowra community has shared their thoughts on what they believe should come of the old historic bridge.
In a survey conducted by Transport NSW, 1209 locals and visitors to the town spoke on what they think needs to happen to the old Nowra Bridge once it is officially closed to traffic.
Participants were asked to identify what they saw as the role of the repurposed bridge and tick any that applied, with the options presented drawn from previous feedback. The most selected role for the repurposed bridge was to provide pedestrian and cyclist access across the river, with 68 per cent of respondents selecting this option.
Around half the participants also identified that the role of the bridge should include a place to meet and interact and become a place for events and a tourist attraction.
Some participants identified the role of the bridge being a place to learn about the bridge's heritage and about the local area and wider region.
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said it was important to get the opinion of the community when deciding what should happen to the bridge.
"The Feedback was very encouraging with 1200 responses on how best to preserve and respect the bridge's heritage, as well as explore opportunities for local community and tourism," Ms Hancock said.
"There was strong community sentiment and attachment towards the bridge based on its historical significance, but also as the entry to the South Coast."
Participants were also asked to identify what they considered as appropriate or inappropriate features or additions to the repurposed bridge.
The options presented were drawn from feedback received in the 2014 consultation and included the need to understand broader community sentiment about these previously suggested ideas.
The most supported ideas included:
Transport NSW are still set to determine what will happen to the existing concrete deck once traffic is moved off the bridge, with the deck to be either repaired of replaced.
Participants of the survey suggested the deck replacement also incorporate pavers or glass panels to allow the river to be viewed from above. However, according to Transport NSW, those options would not be appropriate for the project.
"Suggestions for the design of the bridge deck and options for material will be further assessed in the design phase of the repurposing," Transport NSW said in the official survey result documents.
"Consideration will be given to ongoing maintenance, cost, safety and heritage which may preclude major changes to the appearance of the bridge structure."
Other suggestions made by participants regarding what could be included in the new bridge deck included art (including art relating to Indigenous heritage) and garden beds or planter boxes.
Reoccurring community events happening on the repurposed bridge was also a major topic of discussion in the survey.
Community members strongly suggested weekly or monthly markets be held on the bridge, as well as possible pop up cafes, food trucks, long table events and other food related community days.
Transport NSW said in the survey that while these ideas would be good for the community, there were infrastructural concerns.
"The historic bridge is only around six metres wide," Transport NSW said in the survey result documents.
"Markets, and food and drink stalls, present significant safety impacts given the narrow width of the bridge and strong winds.
"There are also environmental concerns with run-off or pollution into the river."
With major community consultation complete, the repurposing of the historic Nowra Bridge project will move into a review of environmental factors in 2023.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
