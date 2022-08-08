South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Veterans on the South Coast will soon benefit from the impact of sport with the help of Invictus Australia

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:05am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Australia, Michael Hartung. Picture: Supplied.

A new partnership is set to greatly increase support for veterans and their families on the South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.