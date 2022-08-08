A new partnership is set to greatly increase support for veterans and their families on the South Coast.
'Invictus Australia' is increasing capacity to support veterans and their families on the South Coast to access the benefits of sport, thanks to a multi-year commitment of support by the Shoalhaven Ex Services group.
Advertisement
The commitment has enabled Invictus Australia, an organization that strengthens the physical and mental wellbeing of veterans and their families through sport, to have a permanent residence in Nowra.
The Nowra development will deliver significant opportunities for veterans and their families to engage in participation, competition and volunteering pathways in sport within their local community.
Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Australia, Michael Hartung said he is grateful for the support and foresight of the Shoalhaven Ex Services Group.
"There are thousands of veterans on the South Coast of NSW, and it's a large community that we see embrace every opportunity we help to create and we see some amazing outcomes for the individuals getting involved thanks to the wonderful health benefits of sport," Mr Hartung said.
Nowra is home to one of eight Veteran and Family Wellbeing Centres, funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs and managed RSL LifeCare.
While the new centre which will be home to Invictus Australia is due to be completed later this year, the organisation is already in operation in a temporary home in Nowra.
Invictus Australia was one of the first service providers to commence operations as part of the imitative and has established strong relationships with both sport and other ex-service organisations in the region.
"The model is something we think can work in other communities around the country," Mr Hartung said.
"We are on the look out for other clubs and associations who would like to partner with us in a similar way to help their community."
With the Shoalhaven Ex Services Group partnering with Invictus Australia to make this centre a reality in Nowra, Chief Executive Officer of the group, Bernie Brown said he is excited to be partnering to create the centre.
"The club is very excited to partner with Invictus Australia in the establishment and ongoing support of this newly created role," Mr Brown said.
"This role fits with the Club's core values in supporting Veterans and providing recreational and sporting opportunities in the local area.
"We look forward to watching the success of the program in the coming years."
READ MORE:
Sport has proven to be a success in helping Veterans recover from the atrocities of war, which the South Coast being home to the Veterans Surf Project (VSP), a great example of this.
While the VSP is not a part of this partnership, it at least highlights the impact sports can have on Veterans, their wellbeing and their overall way of life.
Advertisement
Rusty Moran is the founder of the Veteran Surf Project and strongly believes surfing and being active does the veterans wonders.
"You forget about any stress for that time; Learning to surf takes that feeling to another level because it requires complete focus, it's meditative and its addictive," Mr Moran said.
"Surfing provides a physical challenge, time to rest and chat in between waves, then a burst of adrenaline riding a wave, and a few laughs at the each other's wipe-outs."
No one knows better the impact sport can have on Veterans than Debbie Dimmock, who is Invictus Australia's Veteran Engagement Specialist for southern NSW and will be overseeing the implementation of Invictus Australia's work in the region.
"As an Army spouse myself, I know the benefits of getting involved in organised sporting communities are huge for maintaining a healthy body and improving mental wellbeing," Mrs Dimmock said.
"We are excited that, with the help of the Club, we can extend the work we have been doing on the South Coast."
Advertisement
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.