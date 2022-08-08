Between July 7 and August 8, NSW had 389,368 new COVID-19 cases and 699 people died according to NSW Health statistics.
I bet you didn't know that because frankly, we don't seem to notice anymore. We have entered the 'living with COVID' phase of the pandemic, and while living with COVID is fine for some, for the vulnerable, it is terrifying.
I finally caught the virus after two and a half years of avoiding it. I'm triple vaccinated, like to think I am reasonably fit and I am only 22 years old.
I tick all the boxes of COVID being a mild sickness and after two days of feeling like pure death, the rest of the time was fine.
Isolation is complete and other than an annoying lingering cough and slight fatigue, I am essentially feeling like myself again.
But that is just me, everyone is different and when you break down the statistics, we can see that COVID is still a very contagious virus.
'Living with COVID' is based on the realisation that the elimination of the virus is impossible, and that consequently people need to adjust to a "new normal" and take greater responsibility for managing their own risk factors. This is easier said than done for many.
After two and a half years, we now understand the virus and what we know now is it is a mild disease for many, but it can and does affect certain people more.
COVID is scary for senior citizens, people living with disabilities, people with underlying health conditions. So why are we now telling them "We're living with it now so just be careful and you should be alright."
And yes, I understand this is a hard issue to solve. I doubt we will see another lockdown, it's just not likely to happen. It would be political suicide and this country's economy does not need another hit.
But that doesn't mean we can't start to take smaller steps to at least somewhat stop the spread to protect the people that need protection most.
I don't mean to get controversial, but it baffles me why the Government has not reinstated a mandatory mask mandate.
Part of me thinks it's because they want to avoid the backlash from some that would come with reinstating compulsory mask wearing.
To that, I quote American Governor Phil Murphy who in late 2020 was asked the question:
"What is your message to the people who apparently are tired of wearing the mask over their nose as well as their mouth, they think it's uncomfortable and annoying and they think it's just too much for them to handle so they're just not doing it?"
To which the Governor responded:
"You know what's really uncomfortable and annoying? When you die."
What is even more concerning is how the Government know the importance of wearing masks, stating on NSW Health, "It is recommended to wear a face mask when you can't physically distance from others."
If the Government understands the importance of wearing masks and how it can slow and stop the spread, why don't they make it mandatory again?
A study completed at the University of San Francisco in late 2020 found how masks can prevent the virus from spreading just as well as a lockdown would, without the need of being locked away in your home for an extended period of time.
The study stated "Masks may be more effective as a 'source control' because they can prevent larger expelled droplets from evaporating into smaller droplets that can travel farther."
"Even if you live in a community where few people wear masks, you would still reduce your own chances of catching the virus by wearing one."
In order to protect the vulnerable and show them they are not 'forgotten', we should all make an effort to do the small things and wear masks to stop this spread. It's these small things which show the vulnerable we as a community are still thinking of them.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
