Look out for Legacy: tin hats and volunteers are out to raise funds this August

Legacy's tin hats have been a fixture in Nowra businesses for as long as volunteer Gary Tearle can remember.
The unique donation tins, which collect funds for Nowra Legacy, are once again appearing on counters - just in time for Legacy Week.
While the tin hats fill up with small change, Mr Tearle will be one of many Legacy volunteers (AKA Legatees) and veterans mobilising to fundraise for the cause.
During August, Legatees are selling the iconic Legacy pins and ever-popular teddy bears right across the Shoalhaven.
Their efforts will come to a head during Legacy Week - August 28 to September 3.
Mr Tearle said the money they raise ensures the Nowra volunteers can continue to support the widows, widowers and young dependants of service men and women who gave their lives or their health for our country.
"We look after 212 widows, 12 juniors, and four people with a disability, and have 22 active Legatees... we visit the widows just to see how they're getting on," Mr Tearle said.
Plenty of local groups are already getting behind the Legacy cause too.
On top of the Nowra businesses supporting the fundraiser, current and former service personnel are lending a hand.
Extra volunteers are coming from HMAS Albatross and HMAS Creswell, the veterans motorcycle club, Keith Payne VC Group, and the Nowra Veteran's Drop in Centre.
Legacy fundraising stalls will pop up across the region, from Bonaderry to Sussex Inlet, throughout the month.
Pins, bears, and more Legacy merchandise is also available from Nowra's Legacy House, at 66 Bridge Rd.
Tin hats can be found at: Bonaderry Bowling Club, Bomaderry Hotel, North Nowra Tavern, Nowra Community Bank, Archer Hotel, and Club Nowra.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
