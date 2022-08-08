South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Look out for Legacy: tin hats and volunteers are out to raise funds this August

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 9 2022 - 1:42am, first published August 8 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT IN FORCE: Nowra businesses are supporting Legacy by joining the Tin Hat fundraising campaign. Pictures: supplied.

Legacy's tin hats have been a fixture in Nowra businesses for as long as volunteer Gary Tearle can remember.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.