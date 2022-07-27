South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Dragons and Sharks secure big wins in weekend clashes

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 27 2022 - 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUSTLE: Huskisson's Gary Masterson and Bomaderry's Tully Dennis fighting for possession. Picture: Team Shot Studios.

The weekend gave us yet again another exciting round in the Blackmore-Bolden Shield with two sides coming away victorious.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.