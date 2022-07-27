Dragons and Sharks secure big wins in weekend clashes

The weekend gave us yet again another exciting round in the Blackmore-Bolden Shield with two sides coming away victorious.
Only three games went ahead as a result of the Shoalhaven United and Culburra Cougars match being postponed due to the rough week of weather leading up to the round.
The St Georges Basin Dragons put forth their strongest performance of the season in a clash with the Manyana Wanderers.
It was a game where everything just clicked for the Dragons with them amassing a huge six goals on the day, as they went on to win 6-1.
Having lost four out of their last five games, it was imperative that Basin won the weekend if they hoped to have a shot at making semi finals.
Luke Reid returned to the Dragon's lineup after last playing in early June and immediately made his presence known. He put his side on the board at the 22 minute mark before he secured a double with another 33 minutes in.
Not to be outdone, the consistent marksmanship of Jake Moffat was on full display, as he secured his second hat-trick of the season in what was a monster performance.
Dane McGinn put the cherry on top for Basin with a goal at the 82 mark before Brandon Perosh was able to put Manyana on the board with five minutes to go in the game.
Now holding down fourth place with multiple sides breathing down their necks, the Dragons have a tough ask ahead of them with three of their last four games against top three teams. Only time will tell if they'll be able to hold down their ticket to the dance.
Next on the draw the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks have continued their dynamite run with another strong win, this time over the Milton-Ulladulla Panthers, 2-1.
It was a back and forth opening as both sides flexed their muscles and skilled field play. At the 23 minute mark the action really got heated up when Sharks skipper Scott Culey kicked a beautiful ball to put his side up 1-0.
The energised Panthers however immediately responded by finding the net just two minutes later, this time courtesy of Rhys Wilson.
It was at the stroke of halftime that the Sharks were able to again break through the Panthers back line and score through James MacDonald for his sixth goal of the season.
It was a tough and gritty second half for both sides as they both botched several chances to extend the lead or close the gap.
Sharks goalkeeper Sam Parkinson had a monster game, making several outstanding saves to protect his team's lead.
At the end of the match the score still read 2-1 as Heads continue to hold down first position, while the Panthers remain in third place having now lost four straight.
To cap off the weekend was a muddy and gutsy clash between the Huskisson Seagulls and Bomaderry Tigers.
It was tight match between the two sides in what was less than ideal conditions. There were opportunities for both teams on the day, each having their own runs of dominating the ball.
Bomaderry got off to a great start attacking the Huski side and putting supreme pressure on their backline, with Chris Tweed having some fantastic saves for the Segaulls.
At the latter end of the first half Huskisson were able to grab the possession momentum but were also unsuccessful in finding the net thanks to hounding pressure from the Bomo back line.
The Tigers were also able to secure a lot of ground in the middle, which definitely helped to muddle up the flow of the Huski attack and helped propel Bomo's chances of scoring.
The biggest play of the day though came with Bomo taking a penalty that was expertly saved by Tweed, highlighting what was a great game for the keeper.
Both sides hobbled off the match dead even at 0-0 as Huskisson remains in second place, while Bomaderry sits in seventh but still on the cusp of the top four.
The sixth place Illaroo Kangaroos had the bye this week.
CURRENT STANDINGS - 23/07/22
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
