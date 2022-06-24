Milton-Ulladulla and Huskisson clash in top of the table match in round 10

Round 10 of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield is shaping up to be one of the best this season, as a number of interesting clashes between talented sides are set to take place.
It would be hard to look past the top of the table clash between the first seed Milton-Ulladulla Panthers and second seed Huskisson Seagulls, which is set to be a can't miss match.
The Panthers have been strong all year, as well as being the most consistent side on a week to week basis.
While the Seagulls have rebounded from an uneven start to play some of the best football in the comp in recent weeks.
It'll be a real chance for Huskisson to strongly position themselves as a top four side, while the Panthers will look to continue to protect their home field, where they have been very strong all year.
Gary Masterton will be the key for the Seagulls and a player to really watch out for, with his strong play of recent, and knack for putting the ball in the net.
Ivan Katusa will be one to watch for the Panthers, as he's been one of the strongest scoring threats for the side all year, but the teams main strength has come from their quality mid-fielders which have really helped propel them such as their captain Nathan Avery.
It should be a tight match throughout, and in all honesty the scoring chances could be few and far between for both sides, so it'll come down to which side can capitalise on their opportunities.
That match kicks off at Lighthouse Oval at 3:30pm Saturday June 25.
Next on the cards to watch out for is the resurgence of the Bomaderry Tigers, who will look to win their third in a row, in a match up against the eighth seed Culburra Cougars.
It's been a great couple of weeks for the Tigers, who really appear to be coming into their own after a less than ideal start to the year.
For Culburra it's been a hard to describe year, as the side definitely has talent but just don't seem to be able to put it all together for a full 90 minutes.
With the Tigers already having momentum behind them and playing on their home ground, it does appear to be a match ripe for the taking for the Bomaderry side as they look to make a mid-season push back up the standings.
This clash will also kick off at 3:30 on Saturday June 25 at Bomaderry Oval.
The match-up between fifth-seed Shoalhaven United and third seed Heads-Berry Sharks is set to also be an interesting clash, with two reasonably even sides on paper.
With the teams being as well matched-up as they are, it'll definitely come down to which side wants it more.
If one team comes in ready to go from the first whistle, then they should be with a good chance, as both sides at times this season have shown a habit of getting down on themselves if they are the first to concede a goal.
There's a lot of talent on both sides of the ball in that match-up, so it is definitely going to be an interesting one to see play out.
That match will start at 3:30 at Lyrebird Park on Saturday June 25.
Lastly the sixth seed Illaroo Kangaroos will face off on their home turf against the fourth seed St Georges Basin Dragons.
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Illaroo after their strong start to the season, with injuries and other outside influences really dampening their play on the field.
The team will be without Jarvis Strand again this week, who still remains out with a groin injury, while captain Evan Leedham could be out for four weeks after receiving a red-card in last weeks match against Culburra.
It's been an unfortunate deck of cards dealt to the side, but with some talented young players making their debut for the side last week, it appears they may be able to stay afloat.
The Dragons have been a strong side all year, not letting many teams get the better of them.
Their defence has been one of the strongest in the comp, but their uneven offense has let them down at times.
Illaroo have been solid on their home ground, having only won or drawn there and with Basins affinity for draws, it wouldn't be an entire shock to see this match end in another tie.
That will kick off at 3:30pm Sharman Park on Saturday June 25.
The ninth seed Manyana Wanderers have the bye this week.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
