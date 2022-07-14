South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Huskisson jumps into first place with win over Milton-Ulladulla in Round 11

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 14 2022 - 3:50am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BODY ON THE LINE: Illaroo goalkeeper Paul Maiolo diving to save a kick by Dragons' Jake Moffat Picture: Tamara Lee.

The twists and turns continue to dominate the storylines of the 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield as each week makes for increasingly entertaining matches.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.