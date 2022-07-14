Huskisson jumps into first place with win over Milton-Ulladulla in Round 11

The twists and turns continue to dominate the storylines of the 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield as each week makes for increasingly entertaining matches.
After battling torrential rain over the last fortnight, the footballers of the Shoalhaven were finally able to return to the field last weekend for a series of entertaining matches.
We are at the point of the season where every game holds significantly more weight as teams look to lock in their position in the top four.
For some teams, last weeks results put them in a tough position whereas for others, they find themselves right where they want to be.
The Huskisson Seagulls were the big winners of the weekend, as they were able to secure top positioning with a win over the strong Milton-Ulladulla Panthers, 2-1.
It was a hard-fought and gritty first-half with both teams applying strong pressure on one another. Things refrained from getting too chippy, but it was definitely a game that both teams were striving to take.
The Panthers attacked first through Ivan Katusa, who has been a consistent goal presence for the side all year. The Seagulls couldn't respond and went into halftime down 1-0.
However coming out of the half Huskisson looked like a rejuvenated side and turned the tide of the match.
After a tight handball decision, the Seagulls were awarded a penalty which captain Gary Niemeier promptly knocked in to tie the match at 1-1.
Just a few minutes later the Seagulls were again on the board, this time courtesy of Tim White who scored a rocket into the roof of the net; a shot that no one was going to stop to give his side the 2-1 lead.
The Panthers had a few more opportunities to tie it up, but a strong performance by Christopher Tweed in goals helped Huskisson hold strong.
Tired legs soon caught up to both sides and the score would remain that way until the end.
With this win Huskisson now moves into first place, while Milton-Ulladulla drop to third overall.
The St Georges Basin Dragons are back in the win column after securing a narrow victory over the Illaroo Superoos.
It was a tough match from the get go for both sides with key players missing.
For Illaroo they were without the services of Hayden Strand and captain Evan Leedham; who is still under suspension from their match against Culburra. For the Dragons both Brenden Hobbs and Blake McGinn were out who play a valuable role for the side.
The match was characterised throughout as a tough battle with both sides giving it their all.
Illaroo were able to get on the board first, thanks to some brilliant team play.
A lovely through-ball for Alex Cheyne to run on to, allowed for a fantastic kick across the face of the goal that Kyle Batalla finished at the back post to put Illaroo up 1-0 nine minutes in.
However St Georges Basin were quick to respond just five minutes later off a corner.
Their initial shot on goal was blocked by Illaroo captain Jarvis Strand but it fell to the feet of Fraser Macqueen who laced the ball from outside the 18 into the top right hand corner.
It was a tough clash the rest of the way with both sides having multiple opportunities. It was the Dragons that were able to break through however, thanks to Rory Meyer who knocked in the game sealing goal to give his side the 2-1 win at the 80 minute mark.
Illaroo now drops out of the top four into fifth position, while St Georges Basin locks down the fourth seed again.
The Bomaderry Tigers have seen their three game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Culburra Cougars.
The Cougars put in one of their most complete games of the season on their home ground, while it's a disappointing loss for a streaking Bomaderry team who have a steep climb to get back into the top four.
Dale Blundell put in a huge double performance for the Cougars, while Douglas Gray also secured a goal of his own. Billy Wallington was the lone goal scorer for the Tigers on the day
There were multiple opportunities for the Tigers but it just wasn't there day, with the Cougars continuing to build their reputation as a tough team to beat on their home ground.
The Tigers will look to next week, with gun player Brenden Kellett returning after missing all season with injury. Dynamic wing Tom Moffatt will be also be returning for the side as they look to make a run back to the top four.
Bomaderry are currently in sixth position but tied for Illaroo for fifth, while Manyana jump Shoalhaven United into seventh.
Lastly on the weekend we saw the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks continue their consistent run of play in a win over the Shoalhaven United Bears.
Heads have been flying under the radar all year as a dark-horse contender that continually seem to get the better of teams who come in underestimating them.
Last week against United, the scoring came early and ended there.
Gavin Dostal scored a cracker of a goal just two minutes in the game, giving his side the 1-0 with his first goal of the season.
While there was a lot of back and fourth between the two sides, neither was able to get on the scoreboard again, with tempers boiling over into several yellow cards.
Heads defence held strong, with goalkeeper Samuel Parkinson having a fantastic game.
Walking away with the 1-0 victory, the side now sits in second place, just one game behind first position. Meanwhile, United continues to drop, now sitting in eighth position after losing their fourth straight.
Ninth place Manyana Wanderers had the bye this week.
CURRENT STANDINGS: - 9/7/22
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
