Round nine of Blackmore-Bolden Shield sees narrow defeats and tempers flair

The Blackmore-Bolden Shield continues to impress with another set of fantastic games, with tight margins the common theme for last weekends matches.
As we inch close to the halfway point of the season, teams are beginning to round into form and the table is starting to become clearer.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
However, the rising injury tally across the league is putting a number of sides in precarious situations, with positioning in the ladder changing from week to week, making every loss that much more costly.
The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers cemented their positioning as the top side in the league, convincingly taking out fourth place Shoalhaven United.
While the game was tight for the first 30 minutes, you could feel the momentum shifting to the Panthers on the their home field.
Ivan Katusa - who's been a more than solid scoring option for United this year - put home the first goal of the match, 37 minutes in, to put his side up one.
Just over ten minutes later Broc Barbaric nailed another at the 46 minute mark to put the Panthers up 2-0.
After that moment there was a lot of back and forth opportunities on both sides, but the score stood still with Milton-Ulladulla taking home another win.
United have now dropped to fifth on the table, while the Panthers remain in top position.
The Bomaderry Tigers have seen some rejuvenation in recent times after their rough start.
The team recorded their second straight victory with a win on the road against Manyana.
Coming off an upset against Illaroo, it appeared the momentum was still with the side as they seemed confident and aggressive on both sides of the ball.
Billy Wallington put his side up 1-0 at the 38 minute mark.
However after that, the scoring drought would be real for a long time as the goalkeeping and defense of both sides proved to be excellent.
Manyana was in it until the final minute, when the Tiger's Campbell Richardson-Thornton iced the match with a goal on the whistle.
The Tigers have now seen themselves inch up the ladder - now tied for sixth with Illaroo, while Manyana sit in ninth.
Illaroo F.C. and Culburra F.C. clashed hard last Saturday in a match that the Kangroos desperately wanted to grab to mount their comeback to the top of the table.
Advertisement
Injuries hit the Illaroo side hard with several key players out with injury, luckily the unit was able to hang tough.
Good goalkeeping on both sides kept it scoreless until late in the first when classy Culburra mainstay Mitch Blundell put his side up 1-0.
It was a very chippy match with both sides engaging in extracurricular activity.
A total of seven yellow cards were handed out, with one red being handed to Illaroo's captain Evan Leedham.
Culburra continued to stand their ground and protect their lead, as Illaroo struggled with their injury situation and offensive rhythm alike.
Hayden Strand was able to break through and was taken down in the box, being awarded a penalty for his efforts.
Advertisement
Alexander Cheyne in his second game back from England, stepped up and converted the penalty to even it up. The match ended in a draw at 1-1.
Illaroo continues to sit in sixth position while Culburra drops to eighth as Bomaderry climbs.
Lastly the weekend saw a hard fought match between the Shoalhaven-Heads Berry Sharks and the St Georges Basin Dragons.
Both sides are off to strong starts this year and continued that run of stellar play last weekend.
The second seed Dragons were able to get on the board first, when they successful banged home a goal at the 28 minute mark.
Advertisement
They continued to successfully hold their lead with a sound performance from their backs.
However the Sharks eventually broke through late at the 77 minute mark when James MacDonald tied the match at 1-1 with a nifty shot on goal.
It was a gritty battle after that, with both sides doing their best to get on top.
The Sharks continued to maintain possession and at the 88 minute mark - as you could basically hear the whistle Matthew White came through for his side and scored the winning goal.
The final score 2-1 to the Heads Sharks.
They now sit in third position as the Dragons drop from second to fourth.
Advertisement
Second place Huskisson had the bye this week.
Blackmore-Bolden Shield - Standings (Round Nine)
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.